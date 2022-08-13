Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor
Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest. Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if […] The post Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Liz Cambage apologizes for abrupt Sparks exit, announces plan to step away from WNBA with call for change
Liz Cambage shockingly quit the Los Angeles Sparks last month and shortly after, the two sides agreed on a contract divorce. On Monday, she penned a heartfelt apology to the organization and announced that she will be stepping away from the WNBA for the time being. “Playing for the Sparks...
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League
The Kevin Durant trade saga has been the main storyline surrounding the 2022 NBA offseason. With each day, it seems a new revelation is made regarding Durant’s feelings towards the Nets, his trade request, or the NBA in general. Chances are it won’t stop until this situation reaches some sort of resolution either. The latest […] The post ‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."
The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."
A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch
Following weeks of silence on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have started to re-engage in talks around the star guard, per Shams Charania. But, they’re still no closer to an actual deal: After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered […] The post Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Opened Up On How Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson React To Him Yelling At Them: "When I Say Something And They Disagree And Say Something Back... That Just Is What It Is."
The Golden State Warriors' greatness is built around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All of them have their strengths and they also bring their unique personalities to the table. Stephen Curry is serious and a family-oriented individual, although with a good sense of humor. Klay Thompson is a little goofy, and Draymond Green is the outspoken one that can call everybody out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Julius Erving reveals why Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is ‘absolutely’ his favorite player in the NBA
Julius Erving has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the NBA. The Hall of Famer is an all-time great, and his inclusion in the NBA 75 is a clear testament to all that he has achieved during his time in the league. This is exactly why...
Steve Kerr details Stephen Curry’s ‘powerful presence’ with Warriors
Leadership traits transcend sports. Still, that hardly means Stephen Curry’s singular impact on the Golden State Warriors is easily replicated. Steve Kerr conveyed that message to an eager San Francisco 49ers braintrust of general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan after a recent round of gold in San Diego, as relayed by Tim […] The post Steve Kerr details Stephen Curry’s ‘powerful presence’ with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0