Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (ankle) will be "ready to go" for Week 1
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) will be "ready to go" when the season starts, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Thomas continues to make progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain he suffered early in the 2020-21 season. Asked about Thomas on Tuesday, Allen said "When the ball kicks off for real, Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go, and we're excited about that." It appears that, barring any setbacks, Thomas will be on the field for Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
numberfire.com
Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Should We Finally Doubt Tom Brady in 2022?
Following a QB8 finish in 2020, I was skeptical that Tom Brady could duplicate his 40 touchdowns the following year and cautioned that he might not be a great value as the ninth quarterback off the board last offseason. Well, not only did he finish with 5,316 yards and 43...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Carroll: Seattle's Kenneth Walker 'got a little hernia thing that he’s working on'
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (hernia) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Per head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle's rookie running back is dealing with a hernia ailment and the team is trying to get him ready for their regular season opener against the Denver Broncos. "Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that," said Carroll about Walker's current status. "We’ve just got to make sure that he’s OK by the opener is what we’re shooting for.”
Huskies Return to St. John Bosco Again, Offer 2024 Cornerback
Marcelles Williams has brothers who are defensive backs at USC and ASU.
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry sitting for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. McKinstry will move to the bench on Tuesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night
Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Polanco will move to the bench on Tuesday with Gilberto Celestino starting in center field. Celestino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson taking over designated hitting role for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlier Culberson is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Culberson will start in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Brad Miller was benched versus his division competition. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Tucupita Marcano leading off for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will remain in the starting lineup in left field on Tuesday and move up to first in the order versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Marcano for 9.8...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario (hamstring) out of Atlanta's Tuesday lineup against Mets
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario (hamstring) is not starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will watch from the bench after Atlanta's veteran was held out with a hamstring injury and Robbie Grossman was named Tuesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 114 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Bligh Madris batting eighth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Madris will start in right field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Greg Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Miguel Rojas starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Rojas for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
