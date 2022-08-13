New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) will be "ready to go" when the season starts, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Thomas continues to make progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain he suffered early in the 2020-21 season. Asked about Thomas on Tuesday, Allen said "When the ball kicks off for real, Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go, and we're excited about that." It appears that, barring any setbacks, Thomas will be on the field for Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

