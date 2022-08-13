Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO