Detroit News
Bodies found in Macomb Township identified as mother, daughter
Two bodies found at a Macomb County home this month have been identified as a mother and daughter, authorities announced Tuesday. The causes of death for Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and Samyukta Arvind, 8, were not yet known, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Twitter. Results of...
Detroit News
Suspect in Detroit shooting killed after crashing car into semi-truck
Detroit — A man in his 20s is dead after leading police on a short car chase on the city's east side Tuesday. The incident is under investigation. Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said in a statement that the man was seen in a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to...
Detroit News
Son convicted of killing Mich. mom won't get life after juvenile lifer rulings
Pontiac — Citing recent state Supreme Court decisions in juvenile lifer cases, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office withdrew a request Tuesday to have a Farmington Hills man sentenced to life without parole in the murder of his mother . Muhammad Altantawi was 16 years old at the time...
Detroit News
Tips sought in fatal shooting of man on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person or people who were in a car near the scene of a fatal shooting in July. The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets near West Outer Drive, according to authorities. A 22-year-old man was killed.
Detroit News
Shelby Township clerk: Mellissa Carone's claims caused humiliation, sleeplessness
Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, an influential Republican in Macomb County, has filed defamation lawsuits against outspoken election critic Mellissa Carone and three others, alleging they made false statements about him. Grot submitted the suits on Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court, asking a judge to force Carone to publish...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jayson Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
Detroit News
Man wanted for questioning in death of Pickford woman, 42
A man from the Sault Ste. Marie area is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman. Michigan State Police said they are looking for Jared Woodgate, 49. Troopers were called at about 10 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4200 block of Clauss Row...
Detroit News
Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers certifies August primary election results
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify August election results in Michigan's largest county. The four-member, bipartisan board met Tuesday to approve the results from the primary, the last of Michigan's 83 counties to certify. It was the first certification of a statewide election since November 2020, when the board's meeting to certify the election devolved into chaos.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
Detroit News
Restoring water service to 7 towns will be delayed extra week, GLWA officials say
Water service to seven southeast Michigan communities is being delayed an extra week and is unlikely to be completed until early September, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said at a Tuesday press conference. Seven communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties have been under a boil advisory for drinking...
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
Detroit News
Deadline Detroit announces it is closing after 10 years in post on website
Deadline Detroit, an independent, digital-media organization, will cease operations next month after a decade of reporting on the Motor City and its people. "Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out of juice, the 24/7 grind of overseeing an online publication with few vacations has taken a toll," Lengel wrote in his early morning post. "The decision is difficult, particularly since generous friends just committed to providing much needed additional funding. After much thought, I chose to pass on those funds.
Detroit News
Six days of cruisin': What to look for as the Woodward Dream Cruise kicks into high gear
Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.
Detroit News
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
Detroit News
Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents
Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
Detroit News
Biometric scanning kiosks added to Oxford High entrances, district says
Biometric scanner kiosks are being installed at three entrances at Oxford High School this week as part of the school district's beefed-up response to school security in the wake of the Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people. Oxford Community Schools officials held a...
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Detroit News
More dangerous heat waves are on the way
John Muyskens, Andrew Ba Tran, Anna Phillips, Simon Ducroquet and Naema Ahmed. It was the middle of July and already this summer had become a top contender for the hottest in Texas's recorded history. In San Antonio, which by July would normally experience about three days of triple-digit heat, there had been three dozen. Houston, Waco and Austin were also seeing temperatures 5 to 8 degrees above normal. The state was roasting and Texans were using a record amount of electricity to stay cool.
Detroit News
Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials
A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
