Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Tom Izzo on his pro-am round with Tiger Woods
This week's episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you've never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
17-year-old wins U.S. Women’s Amateur with wild 11&9 beatdown at Chambers Bay
Seventeen-year-old Saki Baba of Japan won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in dominant fashion on Sunday night, pouring in birdie after birdie en route to an 11&9 victory over 21-year-old Monet Chun of Canada. Baba wasted no time in jumping out to a big lead in the 36-hole final...
Golf.com
How does the PGA Tour fend off LIV Golf? This pro has an idea
How does golf hit back against LIV Golf? It starts, Harris English says, by being ready to hit first. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, the multiple-time PGA Tour winner joined hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz for an earnest conversation on all things golf, including the recent developments that have left English’s home tour struggling against its Saudi-backed rivals.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
Golf.com
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Memphis
We’ve finally reached the final round of play at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which means we’ve also reached the first payday of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs! Below, find everything you need to know about tournament money for the first of the Playoffs’ $75 million prize fund.
Golf.com
5 shots golfers need if they want to become a low handicap
There’s not actually that much separating a low, single-digit handicap and those who clock scores closer to 90. Generally, it’s a few shots here and there: An extra drive or two per round which stays out of trouble. Perhaps it’s a duffed chip, instead, or a topped iron shot from an awkward lie in the fairway.
Golf.com
Why Will Zalatoris’ miracle rock-shot surprised TPC Southwind’s designer
Ron Prichard was glued to the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff between Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka at TPC Southwind Sunday evening. He had a couple of good reasons for tuning in. For one, the action was riveting, with Zalatoris and Straka trading blows over three thrilling holes of sudden...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: If your ball goes in a bunker, is it legal to take practice swings that touch the sand in a different bunker?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’ve heard that if your ball is in a bunker, you can go into another bunker to take practice swings that touch the sand. But I interpret Rule 12.2b as meaning that all bunkers are equally relevant. True?
Golf.com
BMW Championship expert picks: 4 wagers we really like this week
Still abuzz from a riveting finish in Memphis, we move on this week to the BMW Championship, the second stop in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the first Tour event ever held in Delaware. The South Course at Wilmington Country Club is the venue, and the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings make up the field, with the notable absence of No. 3 Cameron Smith, who has withdrawn, citing hip discomfort.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Tom Izzo reveals the best golfer out of all his coaching colleagues

Golf.com
For PGA Tour vs. LIV, this was the week things got personal | Monday Finish
On Tuesday afternoon, a group of a couple dozen high-profile PGA Tour pros and agents gathered ’round a screen in the locker room at TPC Southwind. Rory McIlroy was there. Jon Rahm, too. Will Zalatoris. Each of them was hanging on the words of one Judge Beth Labson Freeman, who was ruling on an emergency temporary restraining order that would allow three LIV pros — Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford — to rejoin the playoffs. The assembled pros all agreed on one thing: The PGA Tour could use a win.
Golf.com
How Steph Curry inspired Will Zalatoris’ 18th-green celebration
After making a clutch par putt on TPC Southwind’s 18th green on Sunday, Will Zalatoris was fired up. Just as his Titleist Pro V1 fell over the front lip of the cup, the 25-year-old pumped his fist and screamed in celebration. “What are they gonna say now!” he yelled....
Golf.com
Report: Tiger Woods to join PGA Tour player meeting on LIV Golf
The future of the PGA Tour is on the agenda of a players-only meeting on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del. — and Tiger Woods is reportedly flying in to make his own voice heard. According to multiple reports from both Alan Shipnuck of the Firepit Collective and ESPN, Woods is expected to fly in to join a group consisting of many of the top-20 players in the world on Tuesday morning ahead of the BMW Championship. The group is reportedly meeting with the hope of charting a path forward from the developments of the last several months in professional golf. “Everything is on the table” in the meeting, according to Shipnuck, including major championship boycotts and the job security of current PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Golf.com
Why golfers can learn a lot from Will Zalatoris’ short game
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. Watching Will Zalatoris making a clutch putt on his 72nd hole of the FedEx St. Jude Championship — and then two more in the ensuing playoff itself — I was struck by a singular thought:
Golf.com
How riding my Peloton consistently has helped my golf game
I will be the first to admit I’m an addict. It all started in December 2018. I came home from work and there it was, a Peloton bike! My first thought was, we belong to a nice gym, we do not need this. But my husband told me to just try it and if I did not like it, we could return it.
Golf.com
The simple and ingenius way Will Zalatoris improves his golf swing
Since the moment he arrived on the PGA Tour, you could make a solid case that Will Zalatoris is best ball striker in golf. He’s second in SG: Tree-To-Green this season, averaging over 312 yards off the tee (12th) and hitting more than 70 percent of his greens (8th). It’s why he ranks fourth in birdie average, despite ranking 103rd in SG: Putting.
Golf.com
‘What are they going to say now?!?’ Will Zalatoris wins first title in chaotic finish
Will Zalatoris was asked about the grind and how he keeps doing it. He was stuck on zero victories over his two-plus years on golf’s biggest circuit, stuck with a slew of near-misses and stuck with questions of when the breakthrough would come. “Yeah, I mean, it’s frustrating, motivating,...
Golf.com
Cameron Smith’s surprise BMW Championship withdrawal caps wild week
After a hectic week, it looks like Cam Smith will be making only one more PGA Tour start this season. Smith, the world’s second-ranked player and No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, withdrew from the BMW Championship Monday. In a statement shared by the PGA Tour, Smith’s agent,...
