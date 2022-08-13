The future of the PGA Tour is on the agenda of a players-only meeting on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del. — and Tiger Woods is reportedly flying in to make his own voice heard. According to multiple reports from both Alan Shipnuck of the Firepit Collective and ESPN, Woods is expected to fly in to join a group consisting of many of the top-20 players in the world on Tuesday morning ahead of the BMW Championship. The group is reportedly meeting with the hope of charting a path forward from the developments of the last several months in professional golf. “Everything is on the table” in the meeting, according to Shipnuck, including major championship boycotts and the job security of current PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO