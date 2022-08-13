ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Todd, green-winged macaw, visits Good Morning Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today on GMM, we meet one of the Mississippi Aquarium’s ambassador animals- Todd, the green-winged macaw!. The green-winged macaw is the second largest species of macaw, and it’s found mostly in Central and South America in rainforest habitats. Our new friend shows off his...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Make-A-Wish brings rockin' fundraiser to Biloxi

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised. Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pascagoula Panthers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In 2021, the Pascagoula Panthers put quite a few points on the board. This year, they aim to keep that high flying offense firing on all cylinders for all 48 minutes. “You’ve got to start fast and you’ve got to finish,” said head coach Lewis Sims....
PASCAGOULA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Sports
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff: St. Martin Yellow Jackets

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin kicks off 2022 with a fresh face leading the way. Head Coach Ty Smith replaces Eddie Wayne Whitehead who had led the Yellow jackets for the last eleven seasons. Smith was an assistant under Whitehead and is now focused on building long term...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years

Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised. Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Paddle#New Orleans#Wlox
WLOX

Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen’s legacy forever remembered

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends came together to remember and honor Officer Robert McKeithen, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2019. “His death was a real tragedy, and the community reached out and supported the police department. We were very happy to see that,” said Police Chief John Miller. “It’s not something you see throughout the country and a lot of places.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love

Trending hotter then, potentially wetter late-week. Tropics remain quiet. City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier. The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

State celebrates three Pascagoula-Gautier schools for reading

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education awarded seven elementary schools across the state for a job-well-done teaching reading. State officials traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday to celebrate three Pascagoula-Gautier schools that made the list. Children at Beach Elementary in Pascagoula cheered as their hard work paid...
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOX

City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier

Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron in New York City for his fourth year in a row. Very hot and humid early week, rain chances trend higher late-week. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Sweltering summer heat today. Drink extra water & take extra breaks in the air conditioning. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and...
BILOXI, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
WAVELAND, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
WLOX

Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy