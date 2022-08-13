Read full article on original website
Todd, green-winged macaw, visits Good Morning Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today on GMM, we meet one of the Mississippi Aquarium’s ambassador animals- Todd, the green-winged macaw!. The green-winged macaw is the second largest species of macaw, and it’s found mostly in Central and South America in rainforest habitats. Our new friend shows off his...
Make-A-Wish brings rockin' fundraiser to Biloxi
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pascagoula Panthers
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In 2021, the Pascagoula Panthers put quite a few points on the board. This year, they aim to keep that high flying offense firing on all cylinders for all 48 minutes. “You’ve got to start fast and you’ve got to finish,” said head coach Lewis Sims....
Countdown to Kickoff: St. Martin Yellow Jackets
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin kicks off 2022 with a fresh face leading the way. Head Coach Ty Smith replaces Eddie Wayne Whitehead who had led the Yellow jackets for the last eleven seasons. Smith was an assistant under Whitehead and is now focused on building long term...
ourmshome.com
Dixie Glass of Pascagoula Expands for the First Time in 80 Years
Dixie Glass has a long and successful history of offering quality glass and customer service up and down the Gulf Coast. Starting in 1943, when Mr. Gene Wigginton started Gulf Coast Glass at 2232 Market St. in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Glass was the only glass service business on the Gulf Coast from Mobile to New Orleans. Gulf Coast Glass would later become Dixie Glass & Trim.
In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen’s legacy forever remembered
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends came together to remember and honor Officer Robert McKeithen, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2019. “His death was a real tragedy, and the community reached out and supported the police department. We were very happy to see that,” said Police Chief John Miller. “It’s not something you see throughout the country and a lot of places.”
Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love
State celebrates three Pascagoula-Gautier schools for reading
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education awarded seven elementary schools across the state for a job-well-done teaching reading. State officials traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday to celebrate three Pascagoula-Gautier schools that made the list. Children at Beach Elementary in Pascagoula cheered as their hard work paid...
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier
Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
