This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
WISH-TV
Violence against monkeys erupts as virus outbreak accelerates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rapid spread of monkeypox has sparked a slew of violence against monkeys with reports of people shooting, stoning and poisoning the primates to death in hopes of stopping the spread. However, Dr. David Lo, immunologist at the University of California Riverside School of Medicine, tells...
WISH-TV
DOJ: Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years after fentanyl found in underpants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after found guilty of intending to distribute fentanyl, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to the...
WISH-TV
FBI finds 9 juveniles, 3 offenders in Indianapolis area, part of national sting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FBI agents from the Indianapolis Division worked with law enforcement partners from the United States Marshals Service and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons and vice units. The FBI identified 9 adolescent victims and three sex offenders during local operations on Aug. 12. Operation Cross Country ran from Aug. 4-7, as well as Aug.11-14. According to the FBI, a major law enforcement operation to locate and assist victims of human trafficking and related crimes resulted in the location of more than 200 victims during the first two weeks of August.
WISH-TV
INside Story: Indiana’s Music Scene
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– That Hoosier sound. No matter what form it takes, it has become a staple in the world of music. If you want to understand where the music scene is and where it’s going, first you have to understand where its been. For more than 40 years, Geno “DJ Geno”, Shelton, and Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson have had the best seats in the house. DJ Geno remembers how Indiana’s music scene first captured his ears.
WISH-TV
Woman arrested for attempted arson in connection to Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman has been arrested Tuesday for attempted arson, after a media tip helped fire investigators locate her in connection to an apartment fire in Kokomo Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday, Aug....
WISH-TV
Hornet Park Elementary Childhood Learning Center welcomes students
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Tuesday was the second school day at the new Hornet Park Early Childhood Learning Center in Beech Grove. It was also picture day for its early learning students and staff. According to Beech Grove City Schools officials, the new addition is a $17 million...
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman missing from Greenfield. They say she’s been missing for 3 weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington, 25, was last seen on July. 26. She has black hair and blue eyes. Pennington weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet and 2 inches tall.
WISH-TV
Police: Two arrested after Morgantown shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Charges were filed against two people who police believe were involved in a shooting in Morgantown. According to court documents from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Nicholas Saunders, 19, from Elizabethtown, has been charged with attempted murder, battery, and two counts of pointing a firearm. They say Miranda Lawson, 19, from Morgantown, has been charged with false informing.
WISH-TV
Shooting wounds juvenile on Indy’s near-east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile male was in stable condition after a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s near-east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, police were called to a report of multiple shots fired at the Rowney Terrace apartments on south Riley...
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
WISH-TV
Fishers proposes new grading system for establishments serving food
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– The Fishers Health Department has a pass-or-fail system for the food retail inspections. All of the requirements are laid out by the Indiana Department of Health as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under the new proposal, Fishers would move to a graded system...
WISH-TV
Expert weighs in on possibility of additional pause on student loan payments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many college graduates have started to look for insight into the student loan debt crisis. Millions of Americans have taken advantage of a moratorium on student loan payments. It was introduced early in the coronavirus pandemic and President Joe Biden has said he plans to make a decision to begin repayments by the end of the month.
WISH-TV
Yacht Rock Revue brings shows to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne
The band, Yacht Rock Revue, consists of seven musicians in their 40s who weren’t afraid to chase their rock star dreams, and they are set to perform in Indy and Fort Wayne this summer. These hot dads in tight jeans now perform nearly 100 concerts a year around the...
WISH-TV
How to get your business certified by the Office of Minority & Women Business Development
David Fredricks is the Director of the Office of Minority & Women Business Development, which is the organization that certifies businesses as owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or disabled person in the city of Indianapolis. He explained what it means to be certified, and why proper certification can mean big opportunities for your company.
WISH-TV
Hagerstown arrives at Little League World Series
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SportsLocker Sunday featured an exclusive interview with the Hagerstown Little League team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of this week’s Little League World Series. WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Hagerstown head coach Patrick Vinson and three players as the tiny Indiana community continues to feel the...
WISH-TV
Police search for 3-year-old toddler missing from Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police released a statement on Facebook that a 3-year-old girl is missing from Bloomington. Bloomington Police Department officers say the toddler is a 3-year-old girl. They say she was last seen in the 400 block of West Driscoll Drive around 3:15 p.m. Police say she...
WISH-TV
Madison County prosecutor to give update on case against man charged in murder of Elwood police officer
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday on the case against Carl Boards II, the Anderson man charged with the murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna, Indiana State Police Superintendent...
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for missing 32-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a missing man. Charles Lewis, 32, was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive, police say. Investigators say he may have been at the Shell gas station in the 7100 block of Michigan Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run while riding bicycle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Calhoun Street and South Emerson Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the man was hit by a “white Chevrolet pickup with a black flatbed.”...
