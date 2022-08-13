INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– That Hoosier sound. No matter what form it takes, it has become a staple in the world of music. If you want to understand where the music scene is and where it’s going, first you have to understand where its been. For more than 40 years, Geno “DJ Geno”, Shelton, and Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson have had the best seats in the house. DJ Geno remembers how Indiana’s music scene first captured his ears.

