Filing period extended for one Oceanside City Council seat

Oceanside Civic Center (U-T File)

Anyone interesting in running for Oceanside's District 2 City Council seat in November has an extra five days to file their paperwork.

The deadline that passed at 4 p.m. Friday was automatically extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday because of the decision by Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez not to seek reelection.

As of Friday afternoon, only two candidates had qualified to run for the District 2 seat — recently retired Fire Chief Rick Robinson and Daniel Dominguez, a consultant and retired electrical utility worker.

Rodriguez, a real estate agent, said recently he decided to step down to devote more time to his growing family and his work. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, and in the June primary he was defeated in a bid for the 49th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano.

Five people have filed to run for the District 1 seat, where the filing period closed Friday. The candidates are incumbent Kori Jensen, Eric Joyce, Alvin McGee, Darin Selnick and David Turgeon.

Jensen, who grew up in Oceanside and works as an addiction counselor, was appointed to the seat in January 2021 to fill the unfinished term of then-Councilmember Esther Sanchez, who was elected mayor in November 2020.

Jensen's short time on the council has been turbulent because of a number of issues including allegations that her primary home is in Carlsbad, which she denied. An investigation by the county District Attorney's Office concluded with no charges, and a recall petition circulated by her opponents failed to get enough signatures to go on the ballot.

Joyce is a teacher and a Oceanside Unified School District board member. McGee runs a barbecue catering business and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020. Selnick is an Air Force veteran, and Turgeon is a utility lineman and an ornamental horticulturalist.

Oceanside has no local measures on the ballot in November. The city's mayor, Districts 3 and 4 council seats, city clerk and city treasurer positions will be on the ballot in 2024.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .