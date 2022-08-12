ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Filing period extended for one Oceanside City Council seat

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjaMZ_0hFU5tLA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYEig_0hFU5tLA00
Oceanside Civic Center (U-T File)

Anyone interesting in running for Oceanside's District 2 City Council seat in November has an extra five days to file their paperwork.

The deadline that passed at 4 p.m. Friday was automatically extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday because of the decision by Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez not to seek reelection.

As of Friday afternoon, only two candidates had qualified to run for the District 2 seat — recently retired Fire Chief Rick Robinson and Daniel Dominguez, a consultant and retired electrical utility worker.

Rodriguez, a real estate agent, said recently he decided to step down to devote more time to his growing family and his work. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, and in the June primary he was defeated in a bid for the 49th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano.

Five people have filed to run for the District 1 seat, where the filing period closed Friday. The candidates are incumbent Kori Jensen, Eric Joyce, Alvin McGee, Darin Selnick and David Turgeon.

Jensen, who grew up in Oceanside and works as an addiction counselor, was appointed to the seat in January 2021 to fill the unfinished term of then-Councilmember Esther Sanchez, who was elected mayor in November 2020.

Jensen's short time on the council has been turbulent because of a number of issues including allegations that her primary home is in Carlsbad, which she denied. An investigation by the county District Attorney's Office concluded with no charges, and a recall petition circulated by her opponents failed to get enough signatures to go on the ballot.

Joyce is a teacher and a Oceanside Unified School District board member. McGee runs a barbecue catering business and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020. Selnick is an Air Force veteran, and Turgeon is a utility lineman and an ornamental horticulturalist.

Oceanside has no local measures on the ballot in November. The city's mayor, Districts 3 and 4 council seats, city clerk and city treasurer positions will be on the ballot in 2024.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Joyce
Person
Mike Levin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy