Effective: 2022-08-16 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across a large area west of Window Rock towards Ganado and south past Wide Ruins. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Pine Springs, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Kinlichee Chapter House, and Ganado. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 445 and 468. Highway 191 between mile markers 376 and 411. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Burntwater Wash, Fish Wash, Burnt Piqon Wash, Red Clay Wash, Dead Wash, West Fork Black Creek, Wide Ruin Wash, Lone Tule Wash, Sage House Wash, Black Soil Wash, Oak Ridge Wash, Bent Knee Wash, Big Dam Wash, Kinlichee Creek, Puerco River, Ruin Wash and Pueblo Colorado Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO