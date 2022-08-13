Read full article on original website
sltablet.com
Pastfinders Of South Lake County Holds A 3-Part Program On Tracing Family History
This virtual three-part program will help begin the journey towards a family’s story. Will teach you the fundamentals of family history research. You will use the data you collected about your family to begin your search. You will use the data you collected on your family to begin your research. In this class you will learn how to research using a basic genealogical search method, to compile information using established genealogy sites and software, the features of each site and software, and basic research source documentation.
dailyphew.com
Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful
The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
WESH
Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
villages-news.com
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages
I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
sltablet.com
Find, Feed and Restore. The Miracle That The Homeless Have Been Waiting For!
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) was pleased to welcome Brian Broadway and Shannon Herrera to its August 11 meeting. They presented the club with information about Find, Feed & Restore (FFR). FFR provides a pathway for families from Homeless to Hopeful. They provide services including free housing to families with children allowing them to get back on their feet, affordable housing to working families with children, homelessness avoidance services, and a woman’s mental health and domestic violence shelter. They also provide financial budgeting classes, credit report education, economic meal planning, interview preparation, resume writing and counseling services.
AdventHealth creates new nursing unit to help patients transition from hospital to home
DELAND, Fla. — AdventHealth is helping patients go from the hospital bed to home with a new nursing unit. The Transitional Care Unit opened at AdventHealth DeLand and will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit will provide services and amenities...
WESH
Central Florida native turns class assignment into foundation helping children, families
A Central Florida native turned a class assignment into a nonprofit foundation called 'Beads 4 Beats.'. Lucy Howard was in eighth grade at Blankner K-8 school in Orlando when she first came up with this idea. "I was in eighth grade, I was 13. We had this thing called bell...
WESH
Iconic Old Spanish Sugar Mill sees outpouring of support amid closure
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Loads of people have been showing up day after day to make their own pancakes at the treasured restaurant that's been known as the Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs after word spread that the original vendor would have to close up shop.
fox35orlando.com
Volunteers organize to help escort women to women’s clinics across Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a recent City of Orlando employee suspension who was seen blocking the entrance to a women’s clinic, volunteers are stepping up to help escort women safely into the facility. An Orlando area mom, Emily, posted on the social media site, Nextdoor to see if there...
sltablet.com
Community Spotlight Shines On Brian Broadway, Founder Of Find, Feed And Restore
Feature Story & Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Brian Broadway, Pastor and Founder of Living Message Church and Find, Feed & Restore, has been diligently working with a variety of missionary projects to help hundreds of needy families of South Lake over the past 12 years. Brian...
Cookies and care: How you can help children with Chick-fil-A
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab a sweet treat and help those in need with the upcoming Chick-fil-A cookie fundraiser. A portion of the proceeds from all Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookie sales will be donated to AdventHealth for Children as part of the “Buy a Cookie, Share You Care” campaign.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Community Supports Officer Who Lost his Home
If you recall, news spread that Dommerich Elementary School Resource Officer, Joshua Rotarius lost his home in a house fire on July 1, 2022. Officer Rotarius was asleep when lightning struck his home in Sorrento. Luckily, his silver Labrador Retriever, Null, frantically barked, saving them both from the fire that quickly engulfed the home.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
sltablet.com
September Library Happenings: Confessions of a Hallmark Greeting Card Writer, Bavarian Music, and Book Talk
The Cooper Memorial Library will host Bavarian folk musicians, a book talk, and more during the month of September. As part of the ongoing Cooper Concert Series, Cooper Memorial Library will host German musical entertainment from musicians. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 108. Stammtischler offers...
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
sltablet.com
Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement
On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes
Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
click orlando
‘We cannot do this alone:’ Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees with hundreds in shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services waived its adoption fees in an attempt to get animals into forever homes as it cares for over 300 animals. Animal Services said in a Facebook post on Saturday, there are over 300 animals inside the shelter and over 200 in foster care.
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
