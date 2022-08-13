ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

sltablet.com

Pastfinders Of South Lake County Holds A 3-Part Program On Tracing Family History

This virtual three-part program will help begin the journey towards a family’s story. Will teach you the fundamentals of family history research. You will use the data you collected about your family to begin your search. You will use the data you collected on your family to begin your research. In this class you will learn how to research using a basic genealogical search method, to compile information using established genealogy sites and software, the features of each site and software, and basic research source documentation.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
dailyphew.com

Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful

The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
sltablet.com

Find, Feed and Restore. The Miracle That The Homeless Have Been Waiting For!

The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) was pleased to welcome Brian Broadway and Shannon Herrera to its August 11 meeting. They presented the club with information about Find, Feed & Restore (FFR). FFR provides a pathway for families from Homeless to Hopeful. They provide services including free housing to families with children allowing them to get back on their feet, affordable housing to working families with children, homelessness avoidance services, and a woman’s mental health and domestic violence shelter. They also provide financial budgeting classes, credit report education, economic meal planning, interview preparation, resume writing and counseling services.
CLERMONT, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Community Supports Officer Who Lost his Home

If you recall, news spread that Dommerich Elementary School Resource Officer, Joshua Rotarius lost his home in a house fire on July 1, 2022. Officer Rotarius was asleep when lightning struck his home in Sorrento. Luckily, his silver Labrador Retriever, Null, frantically barked, saving them both from the fire that quickly engulfed the home.
MAITLAND, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options

Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement

On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes

Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

