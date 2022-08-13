Read full article on original website
Tony Dunlap
4d ago
The main use of this practice was to put liens on landlords' homes when tenants skipped out on their utility bills. That's not and never has been fair to landlords, so yes, I'll be glad to see it gone.
wksu.org
DeWine announces money for grant program from federal package opposed by GOP
The state of Ohio is putting $42 million in additional funds toward local efforts to reduce crime in a program started last year. The money comes from a federal package that all Republicans opposed in Congress, but many up for re-election this year are campaigning on the plan. The money...
Big Ohio donors to GOP group behind Nan Whaley attack ad include DeWine appointees, state contractors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican group now airing a TV ad to help Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election this year has received big-dollar donations from DeWine appointees to state boards and companies that do business with the state, public records show. The Republican Governors Association’s campaign arm, the RGA...
wksu.org
DeWine, Husted react to texts showing they were involved in talks on Ohio's nuclear bailout bill
Text messages disclosed last week suggest that Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, both Republicans, were more active than previously known in pushing for passage of the nuclear power plant bailout now at the center of a corruption scandal. The texts from now-fired FirstEnergy executives detail specific conversations...
Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
wosu.org
Prison reform bill would retroactively adjust sentences when Ohio laws are changed
As Ohio lawmakers consider ways of overhauling the state’s criminal justice system to direct criminal offenses away from prison sentences, a bill would make sure that any changes would also apply to people already behind bars for non-violent offenses. The bipartisan legislation is called the Sentencing Fairness and Justice...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Lawmakers Ranked Based on Equality
Equality Ohio released their 2022 Ohio Lawmaker Equality Scorecard on Tuesday, grading all Ohio state senators and representatives. The grades represent a Final Ally Score, which was determined by averaging the Solidarity Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills that affect inclusion, equity & access for all races, genders, religions, income, age, or other demographic identifier) and Queer Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills specific to LGBTQ+ issues).
cleveland19.com
$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new survey shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers, despite all the political furor over critical race theory and curriculum. We’re talking about that support on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, this week...
Columbia Gas to offer flat-rate payment plan ahead of winter heating costs
TOLEDO, Ohio — With autumn just around the corner, outdoor temperatures will drop and indoor temperatures will increase as consumers crank up the thermostat. Heating a building among chilly and often freezing Ohio temperatures can get costly, making it difficult for families to budget month-to-month in the winter months when the cost of heating is not only higher, but dependent on the severity of the weather. To counteract this uncertainty, Columbia Gas of Ohio, Ohio's largest natural gas utility, is offering a "budget plan."
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
WOUB
Lawmakers considering bill that would retroactively reduce sentences to match future reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – As Ohio lawmakers consider ways of overhauling the state’s criminal justice system to direct criminal offenses away from prison sentences, a bill would make sure that any changes would also apply to people already behind bars for non-violent offenses. The bipartisan legislation...
Texts, calendars, emails link Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration played a hands-on role passing an allegedly pay-for-play nuclear bailout and appointing an industry-friendly regulator who has since been accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, documents and messages show. Calendar records show DeWine, a Republican, met repeatedly to discuss...
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Structuring Financial Transactions
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements. According to court documents and statements made in court, Gary McComas, 26, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted that he obtained multiple money orders in the Huntington, West Virginia area to help an individual in California evade financial reporting requirements. Federal law requires financial institutions to report certain information to the Department of the Treasury whenever a person exchanges cash for a money order in the amount of $3,000 in one transaction or a series of transactions. On June 28, 2018, McComas obtained six money orders, each for $500, from three different Huntington businesses for the purpose of evading financial reporting requirements. McComas further admitted to conducting approximately 200 money order transactions totaling $99,400 in and around Huntington for the same purpose between June 28, 2018, and January 13, 2019.
buckeyefirearms.org
BFA PAC Aq-rated candidate sends anti-gun Republican packing
State Central Committee races aren't sexy. They're not races you'll see expensive TV ads for. In fact, there's a good chance nine out of ten voters won't even know what these elected positions do. The Republican State Central Committee is the governing power of the Ohio Republican Party (ORP). It...
WOUB
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election.
Natural gas prices more than double in Northeast Ohio
Data from the Ohio Public Utilities Commission shows the standard rate for natural gas has more than doubled from March of this year.
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
wvxu.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus, but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
