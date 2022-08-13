ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Dunlap
4d ago

The main use of this practice was to put liens on landlords' homes when tenants skipped out on their utility bills. That's not and never has been fair to landlords, so yes, I'll be glad to see it gone.

Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
Ohio Lawmakers Ranked Based on Equality

Equality Ohio released their 2022 Ohio Lawmaker Equality Scorecard on Tuesday, grading all Ohio state senators and representatives. The grades represent a Final Ally Score, which was determined by averaging the Solidarity Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills that affect inclusion, equity & access for all races, genders, religions, income, age, or other demographic identifier) and Queer Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills specific to LGBTQ+ issues).
$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law...
Columbia Gas to offer flat-rate payment plan ahead of winter heating costs

TOLEDO, Ohio — With autumn just around the corner, outdoor temperatures will drop and indoor temperatures will increase as consumers crank up the thermostat. Heating a building among chilly and often freezing Ohio temperatures can get costly, making it difficult for families to budget month-to-month in the winter months when the cost of heating is not only higher, but dependent on the severity of the weather. To counteract this uncertainty, Columbia Gas of Ohio, Ohio's largest natural gas utility, is offering a "budget plan."
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Structuring Financial Transactions

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements. According to court documents and statements made in court, Gary McComas, 26, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted that he obtained multiple money orders in the Huntington, West Virginia area to help an individual in California evade financial reporting requirements. Federal law requires financial institutions to report certain information to the Department of the Treasury whenever a person exchanges cash for a money order in the amount of $3,000 in one transaction or a series of transactions. On June 28, 2018, McComas obtained six money orders, each for $500, from three different Huntington businesses for the purpose of evading financial reporting requirements. McComas further admitted to conducting approximately 200 money order transactions totaling $99,400 in and around Huntington for the same purpose between June 28, 2018, and January 13, 2019.
BFA PAC Aq-rated candidate sends anti-gun Republican packing

State Central Committee races aren't sexy. They're not races you'll see expensive TV ads for. In fact, there's a good chance nine out of ten voters won't even know what these elected positions do. The Republican State Central Committee is the governing power of the Ohio Republican Party (ORP). It...
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election.

