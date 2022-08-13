Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
Santos Escobar Says He’s Enjoyed Working In NXT 2.0, Talks Working WIth Shawn Michaels
Santos Escobar was a major part of both the previous era of NXT and the current 2.0 era, and he’s enjoyed both of them. Escobar, who is facing Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s Heatwave-themed episode with his NXT career on the line, spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed the brand’s evolution and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer
Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
DDP and Jake Roberts On Ric Flair’s Last Match, Why DDP Won’t Wrestle Again
DDP and Jake Roberts are both retired from the ring, and they recently shared their thoughts about Ric Flair’s Last Match. Page and Roberts talked about the Starrcast V event on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. DDP...
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Chris Jericho Really the Last Survivor of the Dungeon?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
WWE touched on their investigation into Vince McMahon during today’s earnings call and confirmed that John Laurinaitis has been released. As noted, the company held their financial call and released their Q2 earnings report on Tuesday. Wrestling Inc reports that during the call, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Frank Riddick confirmed reports that Laurinaitis had been released. The former EVP of Talent Relations had been named in the allegations against McMahon in the Wall Street Journal.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
GCW Sets War Games Match For The Art Of War Games II
To the surprise of few, GCW’s The Art of War Games II will feature a War Games match. GCW has confirmed that the Briscoes will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against BUSSY, Second Gear Crew, Los Macizos, and Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch at the September 3rd show inside the War Games structure.
Triple H Previews Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave Special
– In a series of tweets, WWE EVP Triple H hyped tonight’s NXT Heatwave special. The show will be broadcast live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below. There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe...
Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Potential WWE Returns
A new report has an update on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s rumored returns to WWE. As you all surely know, Banks and Naomi have been considered likely to return over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The two have been on an indefinite suspension and Banks was said at one point to have been released, though that was never confirmed.
John Cena Says His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Would be a Statue of Just Vince McMahon
– During a recent Q&A session at the Wales Comic-Con this month, WWE Superstar John Cena was asked who he would put on his own personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. According to Cena, he would make it a one-person statue of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. John...
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
Billy Corgan On Criticism Of Booking Tyrus In NWA, Says He Separates Talent From the Person
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan spoke about criticism for booking Tyrus in NWA and said he is able to separate the talent from the person. Tyrus is a controversial figure due to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him several years ago. Here are highlights:. On criticism of...
