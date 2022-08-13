ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santos Escobar Says He’s Enjoyed Working In NXT 2.0, Talks Working WIth Shawn Michaels

Santos Escobar was a major part of both the previous era of NXT and the current 2.0 era, and he’s enjoyed both of them. Escobar, who is facing Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s Heatwave-themed episode with his NXT career on the line, spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed the brand’s evolution and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Seth Rollins Says His Daughter Has Made Him Think About Wrestling Safer

Seth Rollins says that becoming a dad has made him think about wrestling in a safer way. Rollins spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about how his daughter Roux has made him start thinking about doing things safer in the ring. “It’s one of those things –...
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Triple H
Triple H
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22

Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs

WWE touched on their investigation into Vince McMahon during today’s earnings call and confirmed that John Laurinaitis has been released. As noted, the company held their financial call and released their Q2 earnings report on Tuesday. Wrestling Inc reports that during the call, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Frank Riddick confirmed reports that Laurinaitis had been released. The former EVP of Talent Relations had been named in the allegations against McMahon in the Wall Street Journal.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
GCW Sets War Games Match For The Art Of War Games II

To the surprise of few, GCW’s The Art of War Games II will feature a War Games match. GCW has confirmed that the Briscoes will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against BUSSY, Second Gear Crew, Los Macizos, and Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch at the September 3rd show inside the War Games structure.
Triple H Previews Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave Special

– In a series of tweets, WWE EVP Triple H hyped tonight’s NXT Heatwave special. The show will be broadcast live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below. There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe...
Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Potential WWE Returns

A new report has an update on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s rumored returns to WWE. As you all surely know, Banks and Naomi have been considered likely to return over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The two have been on an indefinite suspension and Banks was said at one point to have been released, though that was never confirmed.
