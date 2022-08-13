Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Ball-hawking defense is out to make Iowa best in West again
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense was one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers and turning them into points. With seven starters back on that side of the ball, the Hawkeyes would appear set to build on what it accomplished while leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship game.
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowa business leaders make a splash for ALS
Local business leaders will team up to raise critical funds and awareness for the fight against ALS by participating in The ALS Association’s CEO Soak Tuesday morning at SCHEELS in Coralville. “We couldn’t be more grateful to area leaders for participating and to SCHEELS for hosting this fun, impactful...
cbs2iowa.com
University of Iowa students move in dorms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New and returning students have been moving into the dorms at the University of Iowa for the last couple days. The University says they're expecting over 6,000 first-year and returning students. The move in started on Sunday, although students could move in a day earlier...
cbs2iowa.com
HAVlife to host 5th Johnson County Martini Shake Off Wednesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wednesday, August 17th, HAVlife is hosting its 5th Johnson County Martini Shake Off. The nonprofit, HAVlife, "works to provide Iowa City area youth with the means to participate in music, art, and athletics," says Katie Linder, Vice-Chair and Volunteer for HAVlife. The Shake Off will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City OK's direct COVID cash assistance for 319 people excluded from lottery
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA — Iowa City's city council has unanimously agreed to fully fund direct assistance checks for 319 Johnson County residents who were not initially included as part of a direct cash lottery for pandemic relief. City councilors unanimously voted in a work session Tuesday to fully fund...
cbs2iowa.com
Rochester Avenue work digs up frustration from Iowa City residents
Iowa City — During Tuesday evening's council meeting, Iowa City residents talked about their frustration toward the Rochester Avenue construction. Rochester Avenue serves as an important arterial within the City of Iowa City. The project started earlier this month. Construction will include:. Pavement reconstruction from Ralston Creek to N...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion introduces final four Fire Chief candidates
Marion — Marion is still looking for a new fire chief after Deb Krebill retired in the spring. She was one of the first women to be a fire chief in the state of Iowa. Monday night, people in town got the chance to meet the four finalists hoping to take the top job.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Parks & Rec announces date for Swimming Pool closure
Marion — Tuesday evening, Marion Parks and recreation announced they will soon close the Marion Swimming Pool for the season. As the summer season winds down, many of the lifeguards working at the Marion Swimming Pool are heading off to college or participating in fall sports. Each year, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Back to school supplies are costlier this year
Eastern Iowa — Many preparing their kids for the back to school rush and the spending sprees a lot of you are going on before that. The National Retail Federation says families are set to spend a total of 37 billion dollars. You'll spend an extra $168 this year...
cbs2iowa.com
LIFEchurch Coralville and UI team up in back-to-school event
Coralville — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) announced they will provide dental screenings for kids attending LIFEchurch Coralville's back-to-school event. The event, called Servolution, provides children with a wide range of items for school:. Backpacks. School supplies. Shoes. Haircuts. Vision screenings. UI's first-year pediatric dentistry residents will be...
cbs2iowa.com
Redmond Park Splash Pad closing, making ADA improvements
Cedar Rapids — Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec announced they will be closing the splash pad at Redmond Park for approximately one week. The splash pad, located in Redmond Park, will be closed for ADA improvements. Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash...
cbs2iowa.com
Closures on 7th Avenue in Marion for reconstruction project
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This week the two-year 7th Avenue Reconstruction and Streetscape Project in Marion will transition to its final phase. The closed portion of 10th Street will reopen and work will begin two blocks west on 7th Avenue. Three legs of the 10th Street intersection will remain open to traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District pays ransom to resolve cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed they paid ransom to resolve the cyber security incident that occurred in early July. The attack caused some summer activities to be suspended. CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush confirmed the payment in an email to families,...
cbs2iowa.com
Salvation Army helping with back to school preparations
Local Chapters of the Salvation Army are helping families get ready for a new school year. A lot of the families the Cedar Rapids branch is helping were also part of the their summer camp. Captain Shawn DeBaar says a lot of them need help all year long not just...
cbs2iowa.com
Two car collision, in Linn County, sends one to the hospital with minor injuries
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Just north of Martin Creek Rd, two cars collided on Highway 13 sending one to the hospital with minor injuries. Linn County Sheriff Deputies responded alongside Linn County Sheriffs Rescue 57, area ambulance and Marion Fire Department. Upon arrival, both cars, a Ford Flex and GMC Acadia, were found in the east ditch along the highway.
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty launches new program
On Tuesday, The City of North Liberty launched a new initiative inviting local high school students to connect North Liberty and it's younger population. High school students are given the following opportunities under the program: Engage with community leaders. Develop leadership skills. Support the community through service projects. Advocate for...
cbs2iowa.com
Palo repeals water rate ordinances that caused some bills to more than double
PALO, Iowa — Palo city leaders have voted to repeal a pair of recent ordinances that raised water rates in the city, and led to some residents' bills to more than double. The repeal is temporary, as city leaders work to figure out how they can raise rates without causing individual bills to spike month to month.
Comments / 0