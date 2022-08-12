Man extradited from Mexico and sentenced in 2014 Tonopah murder

The Maricopa Superior Court sentenced Irving Nunez to no more than 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of Manuel Alvarez-Rivera.

At the May 13, 2022, sentencing, the court heard from Alvarez-Rivera’s family as they asked the judge to give Nunez a 20-year maximum sentence. In turn, Nunez and his family made their case to the judge for a minimum of 10 years.

Alvarez-Rivera died after being shot on Feb. 1, 2014, two days after meeting Nunez at the Tonopah ranch they both worked at.

That night, the two got into a fight that left Nunez thinking he needed his gun, according to his written testimony. He went back into his house, grabbed his handgun and with it, shot Alvarez-Rivera once in the back, according to court records.

Nunez left Alvarez-Rivera alone, bleeding on the ground, for hours before emergency response teams could reach him. In the meantime, Nunez went to his father, who also lived on the ranch, to confess what he had done, according to records. He left his gun there. Then he put his pregnant wife and son into their car and drove to the border.

He and his family made their way into Mexico and he abandoned the car at a McDonald's on the Nogales side of the U.S. border, where police later found it.

After Alvarez-Rivera died, police were left with the gun, the car, the story from witnesses and not much else.

Meanwhile, Alvarez-Rivera’s wife, Maria Corrales, was left to raise three children alone.

Police finally put Nunez in custody at Sky Harbor on July 14, 2021, after he had been extradited from Mexico. They booked him on 2nd degree murder and misconduct with a deadly weapon. He would later plead guilty to the murder charge.

In those eight years since the killing, Corrales pursued Nunez with the U.S. Marshall's office. She continuously contacted Nunez's family and stayed in touch with Marshalls throughout their investigation, making sure the case was moving along. At the sentencing, Judge Suzanne Cohen acknowledged if it hadn’t been for Corrales driving the case, Nunez might not have been sitting in court.

During the sentencing, Nunez asked the judge for a minimum sentence of 10 years. He claimed that in the eight years he was away, he had devoted his life to his children and to becoming a better man; he had gained an engineering degree and had a third child after remarrying.

Nunez's family also spoke on his behalf, delivering a unified message: he is a good person and everyone makes mistakes.

Alvarez-Rivera’s children and wife also spoke. They described the tailspin their lives took after the death of their father and husband. They asked the court to hand down the maximum of 20 years. They questioned the remorse Nunez felt about his mistake if he never came back to the U.S. to face it.

Judge Cohen reflected that same question in her sentencing, saying, "I struggle with the acceptance of responsibility because I wonder, if it wasn't for Miss Corrales' actions, if you'd even be here, if you ever would have come back to the United States and faced the consequences."

Judge Cohen handed down a sentence of no more than 20 years. This means it is up state corrections officials to decide how long he will serve.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man extradited from Mexico and sentenced in 2014 Tonopah murder