ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, AZ

Man extradited from Mexico and sentenced in 2014 Tonopah murder

By Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Maricopa Superior Court sentenced Irving Nunez to no more than 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of Manuel Alvarez-Rivera.

At the May 13, 2022, sentencing, the court heard from Alvarez-Rivera’s family as they asked the judge to give Nunez a 20-year maximum sentence. In turn, Nunez and his family made their case to the judge for a minimum of 10 years.

Alvarez-Rivera died after being shot on Feb. 1, 2014, two days after meeting Nunez at the Tonopah ranch they both worked at.

That night, the two got into a fight that left Nunez thinking he needed his gun, according to his written testimony. He went back into his house, grabbed his handgun and with it, shot Alvarez-Rivera once in the back, according to court records.

Nunez left Alvarez-Rivera alone, bleeding on the ground, for hours before emergency response teams could reach him. In the meantime, Nunez went to his father, who also lived on the ranch, to confess what he had done, according to records. He left his gun there. Then he put his pregnant wife and son into their car and drove to the border.

He and his family made their way into Mexico and he abandoned the car at a McDonald's on the Nogales side of the U.S. border, where police later found it.

After Alvarez-Rivera died, police were left with the gun, the car, the story from witnesses and not much else.

Meanwhile, Alvarez-Rivera’s wife, Maria Corrales, was left to raise three children alone.

Police finally put Nunez in custody at Sky Harbor on July 14, 2021, after he had been extradited from Mexico. They booked him on 2nd degree murder and misconduct with a deadly weapon. He would later plead guilty to the murder charge.

In those eight years since the killing, Corrales pursued Nunez with the U.S. Marshall's office. She continuously contacted Nunez's family and stayed in touch with Marshalls throughout their investigation, making sure the case was moving along. At the sentencing, Judge Suzanne Cohen acknowledged if it hadn’t been for Corrales driving the case, Nunez might not have been sitting in court.

During the sentencing, Nunez asked the judge for a minimum sentence of 10 years. He claimed that in the eight years he was away, he had devoted his life to his children and to becoming a better man; he had gained an engineering degree and had a third child after remarrying.

Nunez's family also spoke on his behalf, delivering a unified message: he is a good person and everyone makes mistakes.

Alvarez-Rivera’s children and wife also spoke. They described the tailspin their lives took after the death of their father and husband. They asked the court to hand down the maximum of 20 years. They questioned the remorse Nunez felt about his mistake if he never came back to the U.S. to face it.

Judge Cohen reflected that same question in her sentencing, saying, "I struggle with the acceptance of responsibility because I wonder, if it wasn't for Miss Corrales' actions, if you'd even be here, if you ever would have come back to the United States and faced the consequences."

Judge Cohen handed down a sentence of no more than 20 years. This means it is up state corrections officials to decide how long he will serve.

Reach crime reporter Miguel Torres at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @TheMiguelTorres.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man extradited from Mexico and sentenced in 2014 Tonopah murder

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Nogales, AZ
Tonopah, AZ
Crime & Safety
Maricopa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tonopah, AZ
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Mexico#Violent Crime#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS News

Famous jaguar known as "El Jefe" believed to have crossed U.S.-Mexico border

They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12-years-old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. "El Jefe" – or "The Boss" – is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.
ANIMALS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Final 2 men sentenced for the 2010 killing of Chandler police officer Carlos Ledesma

Corey Royalty, 50, and Jerry Cockhearn, 37, were sentenced on July 12 for killing one Chandler officer and injuring two others in an armed robbery that killed three people in 2010. The armed robbery involved 10 co-conspirators, two of whom died that day in addition to Chandler Officer Carlos Ledesma, according to Maricopa County Attorney's Office.  ...
CHANDLER, AZ
The Independent

El Jefe lives! Famous jaguar, thought dead, has ‘relocated’ from Arizona to Mexico

The most famous wild jaguar in the Americas, who was believed dead, has reappeared in Mexico.The big cat, named “El Jefe” (or “boss” in Spanish), was spotted in November by remote-sensor cameras in the western Mexican state of Sonora, which hugs the Gulf of California. His reappearance was confirmed by conservationists earlier this month after analysis of the jaguar’s markings and cross-checking with earlier photographs.El Jefe was known to live in Arizona’s Santa Rita Mountains from 2011 to 2015 where he was captured on camera near Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD). However, he hasn’t been seen...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy