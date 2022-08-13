Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Standoff, Attacking Woman in Ladera Ranch
A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman with a hatchet and holding the victim captive against her will in a Ladera Ranch apartment for hours as the suspect threatened he wanted to commit suicide by cop. Jason Daniel Cole was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment of an...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Violent Domestic Assault, Parental Abduction
A 42-year-old man suspected of severely beating his ex-girlfriend, then snatching their 1-year-old son in Jurupa Valley and fleeing 28 miles south, where he was apprehended, was behind bars Tuesday. Julio Armando Alvarez Ramirez was arrested Monday following a regional search involving multiple law enforcement agencies based on an Amber...
mynewsla.com
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody Tuesday. Santa Ana Police Department officers were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victim down with a gunshot wound to his torso at the scene, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Killing Hemet Man Pleads Not Guilty
A convicted felon accused of killing a 27-year-old Hemet man and dumping his remains near Perris pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris was arrested earlier this month following a nearly year-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Joshua Crosier. Along with...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
mynewsla.com
Felon Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Neighbor in RSM
A 39-year-old felon who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Rancho Santa Margarita pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing a neighbor and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Albert Jose Robiatti pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor...
mynewsla.com
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
mynewsla.com
Claremont Man Charged in Woman’s Death
A Claremont man was charged Tuesday with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont and found dead inside a vehicle in Murrieta. Jeffrey Calzada, 25, was arrested Friday night by Claremont police in connection with the woman’s death, police said. The woman was found at 10:35 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing One, Injuring Two in DUI Crash Released from Jail
A 31-year-old woman suspected of causing a two-car collision in Lake Elsinore while driving under the influence, killing one person and injuring two others, was out of custody Tuesday. Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday night on suspicion of...
mynewsla.com
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street
A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
mynewsla.com
Jurupa Child Allegedly Snatched Found Safe, Suspect Arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted Monday from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Wilmington Shooting
A woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. Paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks
One man is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Sherman Oaks. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 10:49 p.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street, north of the Ventura (101) Freeway where they found a homeless man on the ground with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Street Racing Operation Nets Arrests for Speeding, Weapons Charges
A joint enforcement operation involving six law enforcement agencies targeting street racing resulted in three arrests and over 170 traffic violations in Newport Beach, the Newport Beach Police Department announced Tuesday. One driver was arrested for suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm, one for being an unlicensed driver with...
mynewsla.com
Amber Alert Issued Following Alleged Abduction of Riverside Tot
A year-old child was abducted Monday from the Riverside area, prompting a statewide Amber Alert to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide details regarding the possible reason for the kidnapping, or the relationship of the suspect to the toddler, if any.
mynewsla.com
Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation
A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
mynewsla.com
Australian Actress Laura McCulloch Arrested by Santa Monica Police
Australian actress Laura McCulloch, who had been reported missing by her family, was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to authorities and published reports. McCulloch, 37, was arrested by Santa Monica police at 9:21 p.m. Friday and was...
