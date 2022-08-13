ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Mixed Results in OC COVID-19 Statistics

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Garcetti, LA Officials Applaud $53 Million in State Funds for Youth Employment

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials Monday celebrated the city receiving $53.3 million in state funding for youth workforce development programs through the $185 million statewide #CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps program, which will provide jobs for underserved youth. At a news conference in front of the Tiny DOTs Early Education...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID-Related Hospitalizations Keep Falling in LA County

Los Angeles County saw another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals Tuesday, while health officials continued to urge regular testing to help curb spread of the virus. According to state figures, there were 1,022 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from 1,059 on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Koretz Seeks More Funding Options for Stressed LA Animal Shelters

Citing an urgent shortage of resources to properly care for animals in the city’s care, Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion Tuesday asking Los Angeles officials to determine the budgetary needs to fully staff seven animal shelters. Koretz’ motion — which came as the council committee he chairs got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Petition To Reopen Vacant St. Vincent Hospital Reaches 1,000 Signatures

A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who O’Farrell called “the richest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl

A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Effort to Recall LA County DA George Gascón Fails

An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n was rejected Monday, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Former LASD Captain Apologizes to Bryant/Chester Families for Photo Sharing

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official, who was captain of the agency’s information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims’ families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Mother of Man Killed in Alleged Street Racing Wreck Sues Burbank, LACo

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Fullerton Collision

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Fullerton Tuesday. Fullerton Police Department officers were called about 11:40 a.m. to the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near the Orange (57) Freeway, on reports of the collision and found the man lying in the street with “significant, life-threatening injuries,” according to Capt. Jon Radus, the department’s public information officer.
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty’

A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital

Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Three People Injured in Shooting in Wilmington

Three people were injured in a shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Reported Missing in Paramount Is Found

A 78-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia who went missing in Paramount has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Gabriel Montano Plasencia was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 7500 block of Happy Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday,...
PARAMOUNT, CA
mynewsla.com

Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area

Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park

A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
FULLERTON, CA

