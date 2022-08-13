A young cricket player received a furry surprise when he opened his kit bag before a match.Tyler Ivey, 15, from Chilsworthy, on the Cornwall-Devon border, travelled for an hour and a half for an away game as part of Holsworthy Cricket Club’s second team on August 13, and he was not the only member of the Ivey clan who arrived for the match.His pet hamster Gerbus, who he has had for three to four months, seemingly did not want to be without his owner, so snuck into his bag.“On the morning of the cricket match, I had to get up...

FIFA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO