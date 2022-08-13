Read full article on original website
oh boy, another drug infested alcohol infested disease infested music festival in the Coachella Valley to add to Coachella Fest and Stagecoach
2
Ready to work on the Wild Side with The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
The Living Desert is gearing up for this upcoming season of Desert Conservation and education practices by hosting a job fair. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens plans to hire up to 70 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.Positions include guest services, food service associates and cooks, retail, administration, custodial,maintenance, and animal care. List of open The post Ready to work on the Wild Side with The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens appeared first on KESQ.
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs
Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
theregistrysocal.com
Sage Investco Sells 6,816 SQFT Retail Asset in Palm Desert for $5MM
PALM DESERT, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a recently constructed, two-tenant net-leased investment occupied by Mattress Firm and Club Champion located on an outparcel to Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California. The sale price was $5 million.
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Maintenance Worker Found Comedian Teddy Ray’s Body in Swimming Pool: Cops
The body of California comic Teddy Ray was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and manner of death were not shared, but the sheriff’s department said in a statement that “no signs of foul play were located.” The comedian was found in the pool by a maintenance worker, TMZ reported, citing sources in the sheriff’s office. The pool was attached to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs. It was not immediately clear whose property it was, nor what Ray was doing there, as he was identified by authorities as a resident of Gardena, a city more than two hours away by car. Ray’s death was widely mourned across social media on Friday, with Comedy Central confirming it in a statement that called him “a hilarious and beloved performer.” He was 32.Read it at TMZ
After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry
Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons wanted The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.
Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake
State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
KESQ
Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon
A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
No Winner of SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, but Ticket Worth $16K Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $16 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Menifee and San Francisco. They are each worth $16,765, the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
M3.3 earthquake strike near Cabazon
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake was recorded at 5:53 p.m. The United States Geological Survey had reports from people who felt the earthquake in Cathedral City to nearly Indio. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here. Get the The post M3.3 earthquake strike near Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident
Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car. Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive. Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and The post Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident appeared first on KESQ.
biztoc.com
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
Threats ‘escalating’ against drag queen targeted by right-wing hate after viral TikTok
A Palm Springs drag performer who has been targeted on social media says threats are escalating after a TikTok went viral. Drag queen Sabryna Williams is seen in the clip posted to social media dancing on stage with a young girl. The video was picked up by conservative media groups around the country and hateful The post Threats ‘escalating’ against drag queen targeted by right-wing hate after viral TikTok appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
