BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO