WBKO

Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse and church organist. “I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old,” she said. “Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of the Bowling Green Independent School District, the Teranga Academy officially kicked off its inaugural year. The academy is a result between the school district and the Fugees Family, to support teens and their families who are new to the United States and to American Schools.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center opens at South Warren High

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A ribbon cutting was held at South Warren High School today for Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center. Partnering together through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, South Warren and Abound created the first-ever center of its kind in the county. South Warren Principal, Jenny...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Hart County and Fleming County, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Move-In commences at Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The campus at WKU was buzzing with activity today as residence hall move-in was underway for first year students. Large boxes lined the sidewalk in front of Douglas Keen Hall, as families dropping off their children filled them with personal belongings to be taken inside for the 2022-23 school year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new era lies ahead for Edmonson County football. Zach Vincent takes over the helm of the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season. A coordinator-turned head coach who’s seen several seasons with Edmonson County, his assistants say there’s already been a “new energy” in the locker room and the practice facility.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
WBKO

WKU President delivers annual address to faculty and staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In his annual faculty and staff convocation address Monday morning, WKU President Timothy C. Caboni reflected on the previous school year and looked ahead to the coming year. Caboni discussed the progress on the university’s fifth year of its strategic plan. Climbing to Greater Heights...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

James Depp “Jimmie” Martin

James Depp “Jimmie” Martin, 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late James Seth and Lucille Christie Martin. He is survived by his daughter: Dodie Leslie; one step-daughter: Heather VanCleave; four grandchildren:...
GLASGOW, KY

