Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse and church organist. “I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old,” she said. “Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first.”
WBKO
Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of the Bowling Green Independent School District, the Teranga Academy officially kicked off its inaugural year. The academy is a result between the school district and the Fugees Family, to support teens and their families who are new to the United States and to American Schools.
WBKO
Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center opens at South Warren High
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A ribbon cutting was held at South Warren High School today for Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center. Partnering together through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, South Warren and Abound created the first-ever center of its kind in the county. South Warren Principal, Jenny...
WBKO
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Hart County and Fleming County, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
WBKO
Move-In commences at Western Kentucky University
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The campus at WKU was buzzing with activity today as residence hall move-in was underway for first year students. Large boxes lined the sidewalk in front of Douglas Keen Hall, as families dropping off their children filled them with personal belongings to be taken inside for the 2022-23 school year.
WBKO
Bowling Green Independent School District celebrates first day of school!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was smiles and excitement in the Bowling Green District on Tuesday morning as the first day of school is officially in the books for the district. Some BGHS seniors spoke on their first day. “It’s actually very eventful because it was very fun just...
wnky.com
New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
wnky.com
BGPD warns of individual impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police are warning of a scam involving an individual impersonating an officer. Bowling Green Police Department stated the person is attempting to gather personal information from residents in the area. If an officer is attempting to call you, and you want to verify...
WBKO
Happily ever after: Coonhound adopted after facing animal cruelty in Edmonson County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a story of a hound who found her way into her happily ever after. “After losing our dog of 13 years in May, we had been visiting the shelter regularly and hadn’t seen the dog that had chosen us yet,” says Lisa Gray, who just adopted Kona now named Maple.
WBKO
BGISD Superintendent talks schools safety, security for upcoming school year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District are headed back today, and for many parents and students, school security and safety is in the forefront of their minds. “To our students, and our parents, it’s very natural to be anxious, right? I mean, you see what happened...
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
WBKO
Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new era lies ahead for Edmonson County football. Zach Vincent takes over the helm of the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season. A coordinator-turned head coach who’s seen several seasons with Edmonson County, his assistants say there’s already been a “new energy” in the locker room and the practice facility.
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
WBKO
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
WBKO
WKU President delivers annual address to faculty and staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In his annual faculty and staff convocation address Monday morning, WKU President Timothy C. Caboni reflected on the previous school year and looked ahead to the coming year. Caboni discussed the progress on the university’s fifth year of its strategic plan. Climbing to Greater Heights...
wcluradio.com
James Depp “Jimmie” Martin
James Depp “Jimmie” Martin, 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late James Seth and Lucille Christie Martin. He is survived by his daughter: Dodie Leslie; one step-daughter: Heather VanCleave; four grandchildren:...
Comments / 1