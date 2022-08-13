Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of East San Diego County
The monsoonal weather pattern across the Southwest that's to blame for these muggy conditions has produced yet another Flash Flood Warning in East San Diego County. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service in San Diego until 7 p.m. The impacted area includes Campo, Boulevard, Pine Valley and Mount Laguna and covers an estimated population of 5,415 people, according to the NWS.
NBC San Diego
Flash Flood Warning Issued in East San Diego County; Severe Thunderstorm Warning Including Mount Laguna
The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a flash flood warning for communities in east San Diego County until 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Do not drive through flooded roadways, the NWS emphasized. Immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking and driving through flood waters, the NWS said. Localized flash...
KPBS
Monsoon pattern over San Diego County to continue through the week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
NBC San Diego
Monsoon Weather in San Diego County Leads to Daily Risk of Thunderstorms This Week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. The NWS of San Diego issued a flash flood warning for communities in east San Diego...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 12:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 1246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Morena, or near I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated an intense thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. IMPACT...Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo, Tecate, La Posta Indian Reservation, Campo Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation and Barrett Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NBC San Diego
Monsoonal Weather Brings Possible Thunderstorms, Flood Watch to San Diego Mountains, Deserts
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and a warning of severe thunderstorms for San Diego County mountains and deserts until 8 p.m. Saturday. Conditions allowed the NWS to cancel the watch around 7 p.m. Saturday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, the NWS...
Tierrasanta, other neighborhoods still dealing with water issues
Tierrasanta and other San Diego neighborhoods are still dealing with issues stemming from a broken water transmission line.
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will continue in parts of San Diego through next week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert through next week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west through Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
NBC San Diego
When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County
After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
San Diego County Gets Unexpected Rain as Thunderstorms Move Across Region
San Diego County received unexpected thunder and rain on Monday night, with thunderstorms active from the coast to the deserts. The storms dumped inches in parts of the back country, and prompted flash flood warnings, but gentle showers fell along the coast. “It was a very active monsoon day across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Baja Beach Fest to go on as scheduled despite recent area violence
The mayor of Tijuana says the Baja Beach Fest event will go on despite a weekend of violence in the area.
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
Guardrail Keeps Driver from Plunging Up to 150 Feet into Valley After Hitting Tree
A sedan crashed in University Heights early Sunday, with only the guardrail keeping it from plunging into the valley below. A resident heard the crash at about 1:20 a.m. and rushed outside to find the vehicle dipping over the edge and held by the damaged rail, according to OnScene.TV. The driver, though, fled the scene and was not found.
Discomfort stations? Locals frustrated by 'terrible state' of restrooms, showers at Shores' Kellogg Park
La Jolla Shores sees hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kellogg Park and the adjacent beach every month, but locals say they're frustrated and embarrassed by what they see as a lapse in the city of San Diego's maintenance and repair of the park.
NBC San Diego
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
Comments / 1