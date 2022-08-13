Effective: 2022-08-13 12:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 1246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Morena, or near I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated an intense thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. IMPACT...Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo, Tecate, La Posta Indian Reservation, Campo Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation and Barrett Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

