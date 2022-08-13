ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of East San Diego County

The monsoonal weather pattern across the Southwest that's to blame for these muggy conditions has produced yet another Flash Flood Warning in East San Diego County. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service in San Diego until 7 p.m. The impacted area includes Campo, Boulevard, Pine Valley and Mount Laguna and covers an estimated population of 5,415 people, according to the NWS.
KPBS

Monsoon pattern over San Diego County to continue through the week

A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-13 12:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 1246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Morena, or near I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated an intense thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. IMPACT...Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo, Tecate, La Posta Indian Reservation, Campo Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation and Barrett Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NBC San Diego

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
NBC San Diego

When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County

After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
NBC San Diego

Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon

San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
SAN DIEGO, CA

