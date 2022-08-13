2 pedestrians injured after FedEx truck hits parked cars in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

Bystanders flagged down police officers to the scene near 450 S. 400 West at about 3:20 p.m. Officers responded and found a 66-year-old man pinned underneath a car.

Police said a driver in a FedEx truck lost control and hit multiple parked cars on 400 West, which pinned the man and also injured another person.

Salt Lake City Fire Department personnel arrived as well and helped rescue the man. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition was later upgraded to stable but still critical.

SLCPD

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other two suffered serious injuries. An update from police later said the critical patient's status was upgraded, and all three are expected to fully recover.

The FedEx driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible health issues.

400 West was temporarily closed between 400-500 South due to the investigation.