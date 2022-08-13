Read full article on original website
SFGate
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future to Feature on ‘Pressurelicious’
In an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan admitted that the feature came with a price tag of $250,000. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she said before adding: “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
SFGate
‘World of Jumanji’ Attraction Coming to U.K. Theme Park Chessington World of Adventures
Sony Pictures Entertainment has inked a deal with U.K. theme park and resort Chessington World of Adventures Resort to bring “Jumanji” to life. “World of Jumanji,” a £17 million ($20 million) entirely new land, is set to open at Chessington in spring 2023. More from Variety.
