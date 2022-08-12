ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HefqP_0hFU27OG00

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.

The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a  news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

Neither the suspect nor Robertson, 49, were GM employees. Both men worked for a contracted cleaning service.

“This crime was horrifically brutal and violent and completely unacceptable,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, “We look forward to the defendant being convicted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

More: 1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: How he died

More: Fight between coworkers at GM's Orion Assembly possibly over small debt

At the time of the assault, the men were working in a dock area. Police were dispatched Thursday morning at 1:37 a.m. after a report of an injured man.

Emergency personnel pronounced Robertson dead at the scene. The suspect was found nearby.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death

