Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

What young drivers can learn at ‘Kids, Cars & Chocolate”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 16-year-old Zoe Murkovich says she’s always loved being around cars. As far as the general maintenance of a vehicle, she’s more than happy to show us around a dip stick or tire pressure. “And it looks pretty good,” Zoe says of the reading indicated...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
SUN VALLEY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Washoe County students return to classroom next week

Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

FEMA fire assistance granted for Joy Lake fire

OAKLAND, California. (KOLO) - A FEMA grant to assist the state of Nevada in battling the Joy Lake Fire has been granted by a regional administrator. The fire is burning in Washoe County, and has burned one home and threatens around 2,000 others in and around Galena Creek. The blaze has also threatened schools, a geothermal plant, power transmission lines, Highway 580, and various communications infrastructure.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Traffic
FOX Reno

Boil order in effect in Storey County

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Fire in Emerald Bay caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of a quarter-acre blaze at Emerald Bay, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Sparks launches domestic violence initiative

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks announced a new initiative aiming to end domestic violence. The initiative is called “end the silence of domestic violence”, and was announced Monday by city attorney Wes Duncan. His new initiative will include the following:. The passage of new laws...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

A Night at the Mansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
RENO, NV

