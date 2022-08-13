Read full article on original website
Related
New WCSD superintendent: First-year teacher salaries shockingly low amid educator shortage
Susan Enfield likes a challenge, but some challenges are still shocking even to a veteran in the education business. On Monday, Enfield, who took over the Washoe County School District last month, opened 100 schools for a new year amid a hiring crisis like no other year. ...
FOX Reno
Nearby police foot chase caused Virginia Palmer Elementary lock down, controlled release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Palmer Elementary School has been the focus of safety Monday afternoon after police activity in the area of the school lead to lockdowns and a controlled release of students to their parents. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO),...
2news.com
Last Day For Back To School Shopping Before First Day Of School in Washoe County
During the weekend, the Reno Town Mall had a back to school expo, on Sunday, parents were still shopping around the mall trying to accumulate some last minute items. We found some parents shopping for books from the Washoe County Library. Elvia Vasquez-Muniz, a Mother who was back to school...
mynews4.com
Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
What young drivers can learn at ‘Kids, Cars & Chocolate”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 16-year-old Zoe Murkovich says she’s always loved being around cars. As far as the general maintenance of a vehicle, she’s more than happy to show us around a dip stick or tire pressure. “And it looks pretty good,” Zoe says of the reading indicated...
KOLO TV Reno
Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a tool theft in the Casino Core area in Stateline, Nevada. The plea comes after the sheriff’s office says they have exhausted all their leads...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County students return to classroom next week
Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
FEMA fire assistance granted for Joy Lake fire
OAKLAND, California. (KOLO) - A FEMA grant to assist the state of Nevada in battling the Joy Lake Fire has been granted by a regional administrator. The fire is burning in Washoe County, and has burned one home and threatens around 2,000 others in and around Galena Creek. The blaze has also threatened schools, a geothermal plant, power transmission lines, Highway 580, and various communications infrastructure.
KOLO TV Reno
Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online
The DMV now requires appointment's for visits. Navigating the DMV website can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide on booking your next appointment.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday marks end of remembrance run honoring Indian boarding school attendees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday concluded the second annual Remembrance Run to honor the children who attended Indian boarding schools across the nation and right here in Nevada. Runners arrived at the Stewart Indian School in Carson City after a 50 mile run that began in Yerington.. “I wont speak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
Boil order in effect in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
fox5ny.com
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
Mountain Democrat
Fire in Emerald Bay caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of a quarter-acre blaze at Emerald Bay, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
FOX Reno
University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
2news.com
New Lane Reductions on SR-28 As Part Of NDOT’s Incline-Village-Area Improvements
Drivers will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park beginning Aug. 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 28 and 431 near Incline Village. From Aug. 15 through October, traffic will be reduced to a single lane...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Sparks launches domestic violence initiative
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks announced a new initiative aiming to end domestic violence. The initiative is called “end the silence of domestic violence”, and was announced Monday by city attorney Wes Duncan. His new initiative will include the following:. The passage of new laws...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
KOLO TV Reno
A Night at the Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
Comments / 1