ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

PGA Tour in Memphis: FedEx St. Jude Championship Saturday tee times

By Nick Gray, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvgTO_0hFU1xjE00

Tee times for Saturday's third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind have been released by the PGA Tour.

J.J. Spaun, the 36 hole leader, will tee off at 1 p.m. with Sepp Straka.

Here are the full tee times for Saturday's third round.

MARK GIANNOTTO:Underdogs are thriving at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It's better if a star emerges

LEADERBOARD AFTER 36 HOLES:PGA Tour Memphis: FedEx St. Jude Championship second round leaderboard

HUNTING FOR HIS FIRST WIN:Sahith Theegala, thanks to strong cheering section, feeling at home at FedEx St. Jude Championship

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 3rd round tee times

All on No. 1 tee; All times Central

7:15 a.m. — Greyson Sigg

7:20 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Cameron Young

7:30 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Cam Davis

7:40 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland

7:50 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

8 a.m. — Robert Streb, Mito Pereira

8:10 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Martin Laird

​​​​​​​8:20 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes

​​​​​​​8:30 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Viktor Hovland

​​​​​​​8:40 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Brendon Todd

8:50 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson

​​​​​​​9 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk

​​​​​​​9:10 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, David Lipsky

​​​​​​​9:20 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Sebastian Munoz

​​​​​​​9:35 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

9:45 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Hayden Buckley

​​​​​​​9:55 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele

​​​​​​​10:05 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

​​​​​​​10:15 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley

​​​​​​​10:25 a.m. — Max Homa, Michael Thompson

10:35 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

​​​​​​​10:45 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Cantlay

​​​​​​​10:55 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Lee Hodges

11:05 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns

11:15 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

​​​​​​​11:25 a.m. — ​​​​​​​Will Zalatoris, James Hahn

11:35 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark

​​​​​​​11:50 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Lucas Glover

​​​​​​​12 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Tyler Duncan

12:10 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Sahith Theegala

​​​​​​​12:20 p.m. — Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo

​​​​​​​12:30 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer

​​​​​​​12:40 p.m. — Brian Harman, Tony Finau

​​​​​​​12:50 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Denny McCarthy

1 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Keith Mitchell
Person
Taylor Moore
Person
Brian Tee
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy