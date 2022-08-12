PGA Tour in Memphis: FedEx St. Jude Championship Saturday tee times

Tee times for Saturday's third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind have been released by the PGA Tour.

J.J. Spaun, the 36 hole leader, will tee off at 1 p.m. with Sepp Straka.

Here are the full tee times for Saturday's third round.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 3rd round tee times

All on No. 1 tee; All times Central

7:15 a.m. — Greyson Sigg

7:20 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Cameron Young

7:30 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Cam Davis

7:40 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland

7:50 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

8 a.m. — Robert Streb, Mito Pereira

8:10 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Martin Laird

​​​​​​​8:20 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes

​​​​​​​8:30 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Viktor Hovland

​​​​​​​8:40 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Brendon Todd

8:50 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson

​​​​​​​9 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk

​​​​​​​9:10 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, David Lipsky

​​​​​​​9:20 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Sebastian Munoz

​​​​​​​9:35 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

9:45 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Hayden Buckley

​​​​​​​9:55 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele

​​​​​​​10:05 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

​​​​​​​10:15 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley

​​​​​​​10:25 a.m. — Max Homa, Michael Thompson

10:35 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

​​​​​​​10:45 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Cantlay

​​​​​​​10:55 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Lee Hodges

11:05 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns

11:15 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

​​​​​​​11:25 a.m. — ​​​​​​​Will Zalatoris, James Hahn

11:35 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark

​​​​​​​11:50 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Lucas Glover

​​​​​​​12 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Tyler Duncan

12:10 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Sahith Theegala

​​​​​​​12:20 p.m. — Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo

​​​​​​​12:30 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer

​​​​​​​12:40 p.m. — Brian Harman, Tony Finau

​​​​​​​12:50 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Denny McCarthy

1 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka