Hays County, TX

Hays County man sentenced to 90 years in prison for child porn

By A James
 4 days ago

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 90 years in prison on multiple counts of child pornography Friday.

Benjamin Wilcox was sentenced to 60 years in prison for one count of sexual performance by a child, 20 years for three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, and 10 years for 11 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Hays County press release. The judge ordered some of the charges to be served consecutively.

A San Marcos Police Department investigation found photographs and messages on Wilcox’s electronic devices that proved he was soliciting sex from multiple children on a social messaging app. Several of the children were from Texas and from outside of the state, the release said.

The investigation started when Wilcox’s former girlfriend reported a list with incriminating search terms in Wilcox’s belongings, police said.

Wilcox initially pled not guilty as the case went to trial in February. After the prosecution’s presentation of evidence, Wilcox changed his plea to guilty.

