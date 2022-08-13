Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival application deadline extended
PALMDALE – The deadline has been extended to submit vendor and partner applications for Palmdale’s seventh annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival. The deadline was Aug. 15, but it has been extended to allow participants more time to apply and it will close when capacity is reached, according to organizers. Details and applications can be found at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. Application fees for Craft and Fresh Made Market vendors are $125.
foxla.com
Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
toddrickallen.com
Kalaveras Coming To MDR, And Just About Everywhere…
Cantina Urbana Kalaveras is sure having a moment. They recently opened their location in Santa Monica. Now a reader spotted a banner up on the old Jerry’s Deli in Marina del Rey that says they are taking over the long-troubled space at 13181 Mindanao. And that’s not the end of the story: They are planning a major expansion across SoCal. Besides their current eight outposts, their website lists no less than 13 new locations in the works including Burbank, North Hollywood, and Long Beach. Kalaveras offers an immersive El Dia de Los Muertos celebratory fast/casual concept with “Latin American culinary classics” and a focus on mixology. (Thanks Jennifer!)
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
Sweetgreen Opening New Location in Del Amo Fashion Center
The restaurant will sit between Nordstroms and Frida's
vanlifewanderer.com
The 6 Worst Tourist Traps In Los Angeles And Where To Go Instead
The City of Angels has a lot to offer. With its rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful beaches, it’s hard not to have a blast. But your trip to L.A. can easily be ruined by visiting the wrong places. With such limited time, you want to make sure you...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with an onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which...
25 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Los Angeles is a vast beautiful land filled with so much culture, but unfortunately, movies and media don’t often capture that. In fact, L.A. is often depicted in an unrealistic light. So we decided to debunk some of those theories! Although some assumptions like loving tacos, sitting in traffic, and putting avocado on everything *might* be true―it seems there’s a ton of misinformation out there. We asked Angelenos what things people get wrong about Los Angeles―and we’ve collected some of the best responses below along with some of our own! See more: 41 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles This Summer
Top 3 most romantic places for couples in Los Angeles
While many people think of Los Angeles as a bustling city, it actually has a lot to offer in terms of romantic getaways. If you and your partner are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
Antelope Valley Press
Classic car will be available at giveaway
LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lost Angels Children’s Project will give away a classic automobile, on Sept. 3, at the 19th annual Ventura Nationals Custom Car and Motorcycle Show. This year, the students have been grinding, cutting and planning their 2022 Custom...
‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide: Coroner
An actress who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills in February died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead Feb. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues. She had been missing for five days before her body was found. The […]
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Salvation Army Launches Back To School Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps, is planning to host a back to school drive for local students to ensure they have supplies and resources. The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive from Monday August 15th through Friday, August 26th, where donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices.
4 million LA County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
The Jewish Press
Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America
According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
