Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
FOX Reno
Over 25,000 ducks to race down Truckee River for annual Duck Race this month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you happen to walk along the Truckee River and spot a rubber duck in the water, it's because the annual Duck Race & Festival is kicking off at Wingfield Park later this month. On Saturday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m....
FOX Reno
Boil order in effect in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
FOX Reno
House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
FOX Reno
Apartment fire closes Cannan Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An apartment fire closed Cannan Street on Tuesday morning. The Reno Fire Department received the report of a fire on Aug. 16 just before 7 a.m. Crews quickly knocked down a fire in a vacant apartment. There were no injuries. Officials...
FOX Reno
Nearby police foot chase caused Virginia Palmer Elementary lock down, controlled release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Palmer Elementary School has been the focus of safety Monday afternoon after police activity in the area of the school lead to lockdowns and a controlled release of students to their parents. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO),...
FOX Reno
Pet of the Week: Beagle mix Zavala
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This week's Pet of the Week is Zavala! He is a 10-month-old Beagle mix. Zavala loves getting plenty of exercise with hikes, walks around the block and lots of fetch. He is very calm and loving. Zavala could do well in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Reno
Car crash causes traffic delays on I-80 west at north McCarran
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Drivers saw traffic delays on westbound I-80 at north McCarran Blvd. after multiple cars crashed Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision around 2:35 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information comes in.
FOX Reno
Delaware man dead after ramming car into US Capitol barrier, firing shots, police say
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Police on Sunday identified the man who they say drove his car into a barricade near the Capitol before fatally shooting himself. U.S. Capitol Police said Richard York III, 29, of Delaware is dead. Why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex is still unclear.
FOX Reno
Douglas County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help identifying tool theft suspects
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all leads, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in tool thefts in Stateline. A man and woman stole a black backpack full of tools from a maintenance...
FOX Reno
Over 100 detectives working Kiely Rodni disappearance seek public's help
Six law enforcement agencies, including FBI and Truckee Police, are entering their 11th day of search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. In a statement Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) released the statistics of search efforts for the teen who disappeared on August 6. MORE: A Timeline of...
Comments / 0