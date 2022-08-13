Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
El Paso News
City to ask public to OK $272M in bonds for streets, parks, green energy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council approved placing three ballot measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. The city is asking residents to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives. Under the...
El Paso News
Where to pick up sandbags ahead of rain, possible flooding this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With rainstorms and possible flooding in the forecast, El Paso residents are urged to pick up some sandbags. El Paso Water has three locations where you can pick up sandbags. Sandbags are free and there is a limit of 10 bags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill.
El Paso News
Expansion of West El Paso mental health center reaches halfway mark
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The expansion of a major behavioral health hospital in West El Paso has reached the halfway mark, officials announced Monday, Aug. 15. The 52,000-square foot addition to the Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital, at 1390 Northwestern, will include 40 additional beds, outdoor recreation space, a one-story outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of additional parking.
El Paso News
El Paso Fire welcomes new pumper with traditional wetdown ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department held a traditional wetdown ceremony to formally welcome Pumper 21 into service this weekend. Firefighters, family, friends and neighbors participated in the ceremony. The tradition dates back to the late 1800s when fire departments used horses to pull a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso News
Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
El Paso News
Vehicle crashes into Upper Valley canal; 1 dead, multiple injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead Monday morning following a crash in the Upper Valley. El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators were at the scene where we were told a vehicle drove into a canal close to the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Rd. just before 6 a.m. and 8 people were pulled from the water.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible flooding expected this week
El Paso is expected to see tropical moisture this week, causing potential heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. Rain chances will be high and widespread Tuesday through the weekend. Make sure to have your sandbags ready this week as we may see localized flooding across several parts around town.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Calm before the storm
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!⛅️ Happy Monday! Expect a calm, warm day before a surge of moisture moves in tomorrow.💧💧💧. Well we had such beautiful weather this past weekend that I wanted to share this picture I took Saturday at Nichols Ranch and Orchards in New Mexico when I went apple picking!🍎🍏🌳
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a big storm tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌿🌿🌿 Happy Tuesday! Expect a very big storm system tonight.💧. With all that rain comes cooler temps as well we are forecasting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain. Expect most of that rain in the overnight hours, we might even wake up to some possible localized flooding tomorrow morning.💧⛈☔️🌩
El Paso News
U.S. Marine Veteran from El Paso injured fighting for Ukrainian Army
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Sara Hernandez held back tears as her son, Alex Ortiz’s dog tags hung from her neck as she spoke with KTSM 9 News from her kitchen. Her son, a U.S. Marine Veteran, went to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces in beginning of March where he signed a contract to fight with the Ukrainian Army. His parents say he injured by a shrapnel from a rocket in April, four days before his 25th birthday.
El Paso News
Near 100 Monday; Heavy Rain Threat from Tropical Moisture Begins Tuesday Evening — Your 9-Day Forecast
Below is a t-shower near Socorro captured by Weather Watcher Omar Franco. No, we won’t be able to photograph anything like that on Monday. Monday will be hot and dry with only a slight chance of a stray shower. But we’ll be able to see something like it late Tuesday and Wednesday. A surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico raises the threat of heavy rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…
El Paso News
Coronado looking to rebuild behind new coach Mike Pry
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A once-proud program down on its luck has turned to an alumni to turn things around and take them back to prominence. Coronado, which went just 1-9 in 2021, hired Mike Pry from Pebble Hills in the offseason to oversee the T-Birds’ turnaround.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso News
UTEP developing depth at linebacker as it awaits Hayward’s status
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With just 11 days remaining until UTEP opens the 2022 season vs. North Texas on Aug. 27, the Miners are still awaiting word from the NCAA on linebacker Breon Hayward. UTEP applied for a waiver from the governing body of collegiate sports to allow...
Comments / 0