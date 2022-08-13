Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Harley-Davidson Servi-Cars motorcycle event Thursday, August 18 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – There is a unique event taking off Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 in Washington County, WI and if you’re a motorcycle enthusiast you may want to come see it. Jon Davidson Oeflein and Jim Feyereisen are part of the Badger Chapter of the Antique...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | A quiet open for Gary’s Place in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Gary’s Place, 110 Wisconsin Street, has quietly opened in West Bend, WI. Gary Bacon is the on-site owner, Lou Henschel is the executive chef and Tim Biloff is the general manager. Below is a first look at the menu. Executive Chef Lou Henschel of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Allenton Annual Picnic Parade dedicated to all veterans | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – The Allenton Annual Picnic Parade this year, August 19 – 21, is dedicated to all veterans. We will be honoring seven senior, active members, including the only VFW Fohl-Martin Post 483 WWII veteran, Donald Kurer and six Korean era veterans including Ervin Rauh, Gilbert Strupp, Norbert Carter, Gille Selle, Bob Wolf, Wally Kohler and Dick Schellinger.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Copper River Bar & Grill set to open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is prepping for its grand opening August 24, 2022. Below is a first look at the new interior. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Tracey Serwatt, owns the building with his wife, Rebecca.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at St. Vincent de Paul – Slinger and Jackson locations
Washington County, WI – Now hiring at St. Vincent de Paul of Washington County; Jackson and Slinger locations. All applicants need to stop into any of our 3 locations to fill out an application and availability form or they can apply online at SVDPWC.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
July 2022 a busy month at Hartford Municipal Airport | By Steve Volkert
August 16, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The end of month reports on activity at the Hartford Municipal Airport show a very busy month of aviation. Last month, 500 planes were filled up at our fuel pumps, which calculates out to 16 planes a day. The EAA in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released in fatal crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 15, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
75th Annual Allenton Picnic plans in full swing | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – The 75th annual Allenton Picnic at Veteran’s Park in Allenton, WI, is gearing up for three days of fun from August 19 – 21, 2022. The festival kicks off Friday night, August 19, 2022, with a local fish fry served by veterans from the Allenton American Legion Post. Serving options include a dine-in or drive-thru event.
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs West Bend’s Homestead Realty is looking for realtors to join the Team
West Bend, WI – Help wanted. Homestead Realty is looking for Real Estate agents to join Wendy Wendorf’s team. If you are just thinking about becoming a real estate agent or making a change, give Wendy Wendorf a call. Becoming a realtor is relatively simple, you just have to go through a 72-hour WRA training class.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at API Heat Transfers
Dodge County, WI – As a global leader in the design and manufacture of a wide range of specialty heat exchangers and heat transfer solutions, API Heat Transfer has a legacy of industry-leading performance that can be traced back to more than 140 years. API is currently looking for operators, machinists and welders to join our team.
JOBS・
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
Comments / 0