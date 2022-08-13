ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

REAL ESTATE | A quiet open for Gary’s Place in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Gary’s Place, 110 Wisconsin Street, has quietly opened in West Bend, WI. Gary Bacon is the on-site owner, Lou Henschel is the executive chef and Tim Biloff is the general manager. Below is a first look at the menu. Executive Chef Lou Henschel of...
WEST BEND, WI
Allenton Annual Picnic Parade dedicated to all veterans | By Ron Naab

Allenton, WI – The Allenton Annual Picnic Parade this year, August 19 – 21, is dedicated to all veterans. We will be honoring seven senior, active members, including the only VFW Fohl-Martin Post 483 WWII veteran, Donald Kurer and six Korean era veterans including Ervin Rauh, Gilbert Strupp, Norbert Carter, Gille Selle, Bob Wolf, Wally Kohler and Dick Schellinger.
ALLENTON, WI
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
75th Annual Allenton Picnic plans in full swing | By Ron Naab

Allenton, WI – The 75th annual Allenton Picnic at Veteran’s Park in Allenton, WI, is gearing up for three days of fun from August 19 – 21, 2022. The festival kicks off Friday night, August 19, 2022, with a local fish fry served by veterans from the Allenton American Legion Post. Serving options include a dine-in or drive-thru event.
ALLENTON, WI
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
WEST BEND, WI
Jobs, jobs, jobs at API Heat Transfers

Dodge County, WI – As a global leader in the design and manufacture of a wide range of specialty heat exchangers and heat transfer solutions, API Heat Transfer has a legacy of industry-leading performance that can be traced back to more than 140 years. API is currently looking for operators, machinists and welders to join our team.
JOBS
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI

