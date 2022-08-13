ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates elephant’s birthday

By Carina Branson
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday, Aug. 12, is World Elephant Day, and the Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is celebrating the birthday of one of its elephants, Stephanie, who is turning 51 on Saturday.

Stephanie, the 51-year-old African elephant (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Zoo)

According to a Facebook post by the SCZ, Stephanie is an African elephant that is part of a multigenerational herd at the zoo. She is tied for the third oldest African elephant in North America, as the average life expectancy for African elephants is roughly 38 years.

Keepers at the SCZ have prepared a special birthday enrichment for her and the rest of the herd. Festivities begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Elephants of the Zambezi River Valley Overlook.

“Come help us celebrate this grateful old gal! ” reads the Facebook post.

