ON AUGUST 16, 2022, AT APPROXIMATELY 11:00AM, FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF OFFICERS FROM THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, ATTEMPTED TO SERVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR KIDNAPPING 1ST DEGREE FOR, NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, 26 OF FLORENCE. WHEN DETECTIVES AND OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH BOUDOIN THROUGH A SUPERVISOR OF NAL, BOUDIN RAN AWAY ON FOOT. A BRIEF ENCOUNTER WITH A MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE OFFICER TOOK PLACE WHERE BOUDOIN SCUFFLED WITH THE OFFICER AND RAN BACK INSIDE THE FACILITY. MULTIPLE POLICE AGENCIES ARE ON SCENE AND SEARCHING THE FACILITY FOR BOUDOIN. BOUDOIN IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE ARMED, AND CONTRARY TO OTHER REPORTS, AT NO TIME WAS THERE AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION. THE INCIDENT SURROUNDING THE WARRANT OF ARREST ISSUED FOR BOUDOIN STEMS FROM AN INCIDENT WITH A KNOWN MEMBER OF BOUDOIN’S FAMILY AND NOT WITH A RANDOM MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC. WE WILL HAVE UPDATED INFORMATION AS IT IS AVAILABLE. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION THAT MAY BE HELPFUL IN LOCATING NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, PLEASE CONTACT THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-383-6746 OR THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO