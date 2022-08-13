ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Frances Pearl Looney

Frances Pearl Looney, age 74,of Lawrenceburg TN, passed away on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Pearl was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Looney; Son, BJ Looney; Parents, Clair and Beatrice Clayton; Brother, Terry Clayton. She is survived by her Children, Tonia Smith (Timmy),...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Young Women names local winners

Forty-three young women from Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties, competed in the annual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday. Jayce Vinson, of Red Bay High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County. Sarah Morgan, a Colbert County resident and student at Russellville High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Colbert County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Watermelon Festival lights up Russellville this weekend

Plenty of sweet juicy fun is headed to Russellville Aug. 19-20 for the 41st installment of the widely-loved yearly Franklin County Watermelon Festival – right here in the Watermelon Capital of Alabama. From arts and crafts and watermelon contests to a car and truck show, food vendors, children’s activities,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
TWRA UT Extension Host Public Information Meeting on CWD

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY AND THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE ARE HOSTING A PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING TO ADDRESS QUESTIONS REGARDING CHRONIC WASTEING DISEASE IN WAYNE COUNTY. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH FROM 7 TO 8:30 AT WAYNE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL LOCATED AT 707 SOUTH MAIN STREET IN WAYNESBORO.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police / American Red Cross - Blood Donation Opportunity

THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT & AMERICAN RED CROSS ARE TEAMING UP TO HAVE THE LAWRENCEBURG LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION BLOOD DRIVE. THE BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD MONDAY FROM 12 TO 5 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 212 WATERLOO STREET IN LAWRENCBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County farmer wins excellence award

Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Incident at North American Lighting

ON AUGUST 16, 2022, AT APPROXIMATELY 11:00AM, FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF OFFICERS FROM THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, ATTEMPTED TO SERVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR KIDNAPPING 1ST DEGREE FOR, NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, 26 OF FLORENCE. WHEN DETECTIVES AND OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH BOUDOIN THROUGH A SUPERVISOR OF NAL, BOUDIN RAN AWAY ON FOOT. A BRIEF ENCOUNTER WITH A MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE OFFICER TOOK PLACE WHERE BOUDOIN SCUFFLED WITH THE OFFICER AND RAN BACK INSIDE THE FACILITY. MULTIPLE POLICE AGENCIES ARE ON SCENE AND SEARCHING THE FACILITY FOR BOUDOIN. BOUDOIN IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE ARMED, AND CONTRARY TO OTHER REPORTS, AT NO TIME WAS THERE AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION. THE INCIDENT SURROUNDING THE WARRANT OF ARREST ISSUED FOR BOUDOIN STEMS FROM AN INCIDENT WITH A KNOWN MEMBER OF BOUDOIN’S FAMILY AND NOT WITH A RANDOM MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC. WE WILL HAVE UPDATED INFORMATION AS IT IS AVAILABLE. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION THAT MAY BE HELPFUL IN LOCATING NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, PLEASE CONTACT THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-383-6746 OR THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500.
FLORENCE, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Five days and counting...Watermelon Festival set for Friday & Saturday

When country husband and wife duo Thompson Square take the stage Saturday night, maybe Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Director Cassie Medley can take a seat, relax and enjoy the music. Maybe... Medley, her staff and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors put in hundreds (thousands?) of...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location

BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
MADISON, AL
radio7media.com

Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence

ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

An Alabama burger like no other

Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...

