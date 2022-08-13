Read full article on original website
Frances Pearl Looney
Frances Pearl Looney, age 74,of Lawrenceburg TN, passed away on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Pearl was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Looney; Son, BJ Looney; Parents, Clair and Beatrice Clayton; Brother, Terry Clayton. She is survived by her Children, Tonia Smith (Timmy),...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Young Women names local winners
Forty-three young women from Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties, competed in the annual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday. Jayce Vinson, of Red Bay High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County. Sarah Morgan, a Colbert County resident and student at Russellville High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Colbert County.
Franklin County Times
Watermelon Festival lights up Russellville this weekend
Plenty of sweet juicy fun is headed to Russellville Aug. 19-20 for the 41st installment of the widely-loved yearly Franklin County Watermelon Festival – right here in the Watermelon Capital of Alabama. From arts and crafts and watermelon contests to a car and truck show, food vendors, children’s activities,...
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
On the Road with Olivia and Claudia Episode 18: Muscle Shoals and Deshler
As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia. Episode 18 features the Muscle Shoals Trojans and Deshler Tigers.
radio7media.com
TWRA UT Extension Host Public Information Meeting on CWD
THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY AND THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE ARE HOSTING A PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING TO ADDRESS QUESTIONS REGARDING CHRONIC WASTEING DISEASE IN WAYNE COUNTY. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH FROM 7 TO 8:30 AT WAYNE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL LOCATED AT 707 SOUTH MAIN STREET IN WAYNESBORO.
Multiple agencies search for wanted man inside Muscle Shoals lighting plant
Muscle Shoals Police stressed that there is not and never was an active shooter situation; the man is believed to be unarmed and poses no threat to the public.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Police / American Red Cross - Blood Donation Opportunity
THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT & AMERICAN RED CROSS ARE TEAMING UP TO HAVE THE LAWRENCEBURG LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION BLOOD DRIVE. THE BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD MONDAY FROM 12 TO 5 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 212 WATERLOO STREET IN LAWRENCBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County farmer wins excellence award
Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
UPDATE: Police on scene at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — UPDATE from Muscle Shoals Police on the incident at North American Lighting. Police say that the suspect is not believed to be armed. Information regarding the incident at North American Lighting (NAL) is as follows:. On August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:00am, Florence Police Department...
radio7media.com
Incident at North American Lighting
ON AUGUST 16, 2022, AT APPROXIMATELY 11:00AM, FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF OFFICERS FROM THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, ATTEMPTED TO SERVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR KIDNAPPING 1ST DEGREE FOR, NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, 26 OF FLORENCE. WHEN DETECTIVES AND OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH BOUDOIN THROUGH A SUPERVISOR OF NAL, BOUDIN RAN AWAY ON FOOT. A BRIEF ENCOUNTER WITH A MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE OFFICER TOOK PLACE WHERE BOUDOIN SCUFFLED WITH THE OFFICER AND RAN BACK INSIDE THE FACILITY. MULTIPLE POLICE AGENCIES ARE ON SCENE AND SEARCHING THE FACILITY FOR BOUDOIN. BOUDOIN IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE ARMED, AND CONTRARY TO OTHER REPORTS, AT NO TIME WAS THERE AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION. THE INCIDENT SURROUNDING THE WARRANT OF ARREST ISSUED FOR BOUDOIN STEMS FROM AN INCIDENT WITH A KNOWN MEMBER OF BOUDOIN’S FAMILY AND NOT WITH A RANDOM MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC. WE WILL HAVE UPDATED INFORMATION AS IT IS AVAILABLE. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION THAT MAY BE HELPFUL IN LOCATING NICHOLAS PIERRE BOUDOIN, PLEASE CONTACT THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-383-6746 OR THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6500.
franklinfreepress.net
Five days and counting...Watermelon Festival set for Friday & Saturday
When country husband and wife duo Thompson Square take the stage Saturday night, maybe Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Director Cassie Medley can take a seat, relax and enjoy the music. Maybe... Medley, her staff and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors put in hundreds (thousands?) of...
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
WAAY-TV
Young Decatur jokester teams with ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ star to fight muscular dystrophy
In celebration of National Tell a Joke Day on Aug. 16, a young Decatur comedian is telling jokes to fight muscular dystrophy. Ethan Lybrand, 13, of Decatur has become well-known for touching lives by telling jokes as part of this duties as the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s National Ambassador. Ethan...
Authorities say group of violent dogs have been captured, put down
Deputies say a group of several violent dogs, accused of attacking and killing livestock and local pets, have been put down.
radio7media.com
Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
An Alabama burger like no other
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
