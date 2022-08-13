Read full article on original website
Turn Your Yamaha XSR700 Into A Tribute To The RD350 WIth This Body Kit
The Yamaha RD350 was a rather popular sporty street bike produced in the 1980s, with its distinguishing feature being its sonorous two-stroke parallel-twin engine. In September 2018, Velocity Moto, a U.K.-based workshop that's been in the custom scene for decades, introduced a kit for the XSR900 paying tribute to the RD350 LC. At a glance, Velocity Moto's retro-inspired kit breathes sophisticated character to the XSR900's otherwise rowdy nature.
Watch And Learn How To Fix Your Throttle Grip And Corner Better
If you’ve been riding for any length of time at all, you’re probably already aware that your riding suffers when you grip the handlebars too tightly. That fact holds true no matter what type of riding you’re doing. Beyond that, though, there’s also a better way to grip the throttle (and the bars in general) to get your bike to handle the way you want it to.
See An Unloved 1986 Kawasaki GPZ1000RX Take Its First Test Ride In Decades
In the world of old, past-their-prime motorbikes, machines generally fall into one of two broad categories. If you’re lucky (and willing to pay for that luck, usually), you can find a machine that’s been well cared for throughout its life. You know, where the paint isn’t sun-faded, the clear windscreen isn’t all scuffed and yellowed, the seat foam isn’t disintegrating, and any bodywork present isn’t about to fall to pieces if you look at it wrong.
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
This Is How Fast A Stage-3 Harley Bagger Runs The Quarter-Mile
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are like LEGOs for adults. Looking for a throatier sound? There’s an exhaust and intake for that. Want more power and torque? Cams and big-bore kits should do the trick. While most manufacturers don’t recommend engine mods, the Motor Company fully encourages them, allowing riders to soup up their rides to the Nth degree.
Moto Morini Updates Seiemmezzo Model Range In Europe
Through its authorized importer MotoMondo, MotoMori will introduce two new models in the Netherlands and Belgium. Updated models of the company's Seiemmezzo street bikes, including the STR naked bike and the SCR scrambler are set to hit the market soon. Both versions share identical tech and underpinnings, although they differ slightly in terms of style and aesthetics.
2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 And YZF-R7 Flip The Script With New Colorways
Yamaha’s YZF-R3 and YZF-R7 are some of the friendliest supersports on the market. While the two models cater to different experience levels, they both prioritize handling, reliability, and practicality over outright power. That’s what keeps many beginner and intermediate riders returning to R World. Now, in 2023, Team Blue adds a little more spice to the R3 and R7 recipe.
Recall: Some 2019-2023 KTMs And Husqvarnas May Wear Recalled Tires
On August 11, 2022, KTM North America issued a safety recall for certain 2019 through 2023 KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles because they came from the factory equipped with TKC80 tires that Continental recalled in May, 2022. In affected tires, cracks longer than 3/16 of an inch could develop within the tread grooves, which could potentially lead to tread separation and a crash.
Ryvid Anthem Launch Edition Electric Bike Preorders Are Now Open
Back in July, 2022, we first told you about Ryvid, the Irvine, California-based new electric motorcycle company on the block. Its first bike, the Anthem, boasts a unique design crafted by what the firm credits as its team of “aerospace industry gearheads.” Just a month ago, it was getting ready to launch—and as of August 14, 2022, preorders are now officially open on the Ryvid website.
British Grand Prix Celebrations Prove Ducati Will Miss Jack Miller
On June 9, 2022, Ducati Factory rider Jack Miller officially signed with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. While the Australian rider proved to be a valuable member of the Bologna squad for the 2021 and 2022 season, inconsistent results hampered his championship prospects. Miller won back-to-back races in 2021, but four DNFs (did not finish) pushed him down to fourth in the standings.
Fantic Stirs Up E-Bike Segment With The New Issimo 45
Fantic is considered by many as a boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer known for its capable, retro-style dual-sport bikes. Indeed, its bikes like the Rally and Scrambler have gained much acclaim in multiple markets. In fact, I’ve spent some time with Fantic’s bikes, and can say that they’re awesome through and through. Surprisingly, we’re not here to talk about Fantic’s motorcycles, but rather, a unique two-wheeler called the ISSIMO 45.
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Spidi's New NKD Gloves Keep Your Hands Cool And Protected This Summer
Leather riding apparel is not necessarily incompatible with the summer riding season, even though we might tend to choose mesh and textile clothing, thanks to their lightweight, breathable nature. Indeed, gear and equipment manufacturers have come a long way in integrating good old leather with a bunch of modern materials, making them more breathable while retaining their timeless look.
Take On The Twisties Aboard Brick House Builds’ 1975 Honda CB750
There’s something for all motorcyclists on YouTube. Looking for a tutorial or install video? You’re in luck. Searching for an in-depth review of your next motorcycle? Say no more. Whether you subscribe to motorcycle vloggers or builders, whether you’re in it for the personalities or the technicalities, YouTube has a channel to tickle your fancy.
Delfast Now Offers Its Top 3.0i E-Bike At A Special Summer Discount In 2022
E-bike maker Delfast introduced its updated Top 3.0i flagship electric bike earlier in 2022. In combustion vehicles, an “i” is often used to indicate fuel injection—but that’s clearly not the case here. So, what does it mean? In Delfast’s case, the “i” stands for “intelligent,” because the newest member of the Top e-bike family now boasts an onboard computer.
