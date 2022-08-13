EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- The TinCaps matched a season high with four home runs on Sunday afternoon against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park. However, Fort Wayne fell in its road trip finale, 13-7. The 'Caps (17-25, 44-64), who've proven to be a gritty group time and time again this year despite their record, overcame a five-run deficit in this one to tie the game, only to see the Midwest League East Division-leading Captains (26-14, 61-45) storm ahead late.

EASTLAKE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO