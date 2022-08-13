Martha Stewart reveals how she feels about Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is a single man, and the world has been wondering who he will share his BDE with next. The comedian might have a Hilary Clinton tattoo, but there’s another older woman that he’s made headlines with - Martha Stewart . In April Stewart attended the White Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where Kim Kardashian and Davidson made their red carpet debut. She shared a photo with the couple where she is holding his hand, and it instantly went viral. Now that he’s single, there have been plenty of jokes online that she could be his next flame. The 81-year-old addressed the fiasco in Las Vegas with Daily Mail , revealing how she really feels about the 28 year-old SNL star.

Stewart, who is preparing to open her first-ever restaurant at the Paris in Las Vegas, told the Daily Mail, “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.” “He is a charming boy who is finding his way,‘ she continued.

While it doesn’t sound like we will see any PDA-filled moments between Stewart and Davidson, we might see them in the same room soon. “I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say,” the convicted felon explained.

The SNL star and cookbook author actually go way back. They met in 2015 during the roast of Justin Bieber . In May, she shared a video of a young and awkward Davidson reflecting on the encounter. “Seven years ago I was on the stage with a young upstart named pete who was doing comedy on saturday night live,” she wrote. “Now that same pete is all grown up , squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere,” Stewart continued tagging Davidson and Kardashian.

It was revealed that Skete called it quits last week . An E! News insider told the outlet that while they have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Since the split, there have been more revelations about their relationship. A source told PEOPLE, that since April Davidson “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to her ex-husband Kanye West’s threatening posts. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the source continued. Following the split, Ye shared a shocking post of a doctored New York Times front page with the words, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Thankfully despite the Ye drama, tattoos, and branding, the insider told E! Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”