Grand Tour star James May hospitalised after crashing into wall at 75mph as challenge goes horribly wrong

TELLY star James May was rushed to hospital after crashing a car into a wall at 75mph when a stunt went wrong.

The Grand Tour presenter broke a rib and needed a brain scan before getting the all-clear.

James May was rushed to hospital after crashing a car into a wall at 75mph when a stunt went wrong
The presenter was driving this Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8
The naval base tunnel used for the stunt

May and co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson, 62, and Richard Hammond, 52, had been filming a dangerous drag-style race for their hit Prime Video when the horror happened.

They took it in turns to speed rally cars along a tunnel towards a rock wall at a Norwegian naval base.

The tunnel’s lights only came on as the cars sped along, giving all three just seconds to react as they ran out of space.

May, 59, ironically nicknamed Captain Slow by his pals, braked too late while travelling at 75mph and jackknifed into the wall.

The bloodied star was helped out of his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 by paramedics, before being taken to hospital for a brain scan and X-rays.

It is understood he broke at least one rib in the smash.

May had to abandon filming while Clarkson and Hammond continued on their Arctic Circle trip without him.

The shock incident had echoes of one in 2006 when Hammond cheated death in a 288mph jet-powered car crash while filming for the BBC’s Top Gear.

May’s accident happened at the decommissioned Olavsvern naval base near the city of Tromsø, as part of a new Grand Tour special which will be released later this year.

A telly source said yesterday: “It looked extremely worrying at first.

“Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics swooped in quickly.

“As ever on a shoot of this scale, medical staff are waiting in the wings in case — as they did here — things go horribly wrong.

“James smashed his head quite hard in the impact, and was bloodied by it.

“He was complaining about pain in his back and neck.

“He broke at least one rib and was quite shaken by it.

“He had to abandon filming and Jeremy and Richard had to leave him in hospital and carry on with the trip.

He was only able to join them once given the all-clear a day or so later.”

May was helped out of his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 by paramedics before being taken to hospital for a brain scan and X-rays

Comments / 2

