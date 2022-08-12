ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I gave up beauty pageants to become HGV driver – I’m already tucking into massive breakfasts to fit in

By Rob Pattinson
 3 days ago

A BEAUTY queen is swapping the catwalk for the cab after passing her HGV test.

Miss England finalist Milly Everatt is set to haul 44-ton wagons across the country — and is already tucking into titanic trucker breakfasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w68Ok_0hFTzBGo00
Milly Everatt passed her HGV driving test after answering an SOS to a shortage of truckers Credit: Glen Minikin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6tcA_0hFTzBGo00
Milly Everatt says she is already tucking into big breakfasts Credit: Rex

Privately educated Milly, 22, has always dreamed of driving lorries so she could join the family farming and haulage business.

She also wants to shatter stereotypes in an industry where up to 99 per cent of drivers are men.

And she started training earlier this year after hearing of the shortage of truckers in the UK.

Milly, of Eastoft, Lincs, passed her combined Class 1 and Class 2 HGV tests last month with no faults.

She said: “I’ve never passed a test for the first time before but I did it this time with no minors.

"It’s one of my proudest achievements.

“I might celebrate with a pint of bitter for my trucker side and find some champagne too.

“I’ve already been to the Cooking Pot trucker cafe in Hull as an initiation ceremony.

"It’s the trucker place around here. I wanted to fit in, so I ordered the large full English.

"No one thought I was going to finish it but I polished it off no problem.

“My first job will be delivering grain, up to three hours at the wheel of a 44-ton articulated lorry.

“I already know I’ll have a bit of Elvis on the radio because he’s my favourite — a bit of Burning Love.

“The world of trucking is far cry from the world of beauty pageants. I can’t think of one thing that’s the same.”

Milly, the fifth of her siblings to get their HGV licence, revealed she has had snooty comments.

But she said: “I’m not training to claim I’m the first woman to drive a lorry.

"Negative opinions aren’t my problem. I just filter them out.

“Surely the world needs women lorry drivers and male beauty therapists — we should follow our dreams.

“I’ve dreamed of being a trucker and following in my family’s footsteps so being a trucker has kind of made my dreams come true.

“My mum and dad are super proud. Their other children have all done it — it’s like swimming badges in our family.

"I’m a real girly-girl, but that doesn’t stop me getting stuck into anything I want to do.”

Milly qualified for October’s Miss England final after winning the Miss Lincoln 2018 title while at school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usFkL_0hFTzBGo00
Milly was a finalist in Miss England but is now embarking on a different career path Credit: Glen Minikin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4UEH_0hFTzBGo00
Milly's first trucking job will be delivering grain across the UK Credit: Glen Minikin

