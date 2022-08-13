ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Suz Henrich
3d ago

These men are very funny and I enjoy their shows but this isn’t the first time one of then has had a car accident they all drive and take many chances.

The Independent

James May ‘rushed to hospital’ after reported high-speed car crash while filming The Grand Tour

James May has reportedly been rushed to hospital after his car crashed while filming the Prime Video series The Grand Tour.The former Top Gear presenter was said to be filming a drag-style race when the accident occurred.He was reportedly rushed to hospital after the incident but has since been given the all-clear, having been treated for a broken rib and given a brain scan.According to the report in The Sun, the incident took place during a challenge in which May, alongside co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, drove cars along a tunnel towards a rock wall at a Norwegian...
Grand Tour Nation

James May Admits “Trouble” During Our Man In Italy Filming

James May has once again received plenty of positive reviews for his latest travel series, Our Man In Italy, as he tours the beautiful country for our viewing pleasure. While The Grand Tour presenter was supposed to be visiting America instead, this had to be changed because of the pandemic, but May was pleased to […] The post James May Admits “Trouble” During Our Man In Italy Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond
James
Jeremy Clarkson
James May
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos

Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

