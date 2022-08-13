ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
sclawyersweekly.com

Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M

After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived

All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Shower#Next Steps Pastor#Coastline Women S Center
WMBF

HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 found shot dead in car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wpde.com

Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Minor injuries reported following house fire in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:19 a.m. to Grousewood Drive in Socastee for a reported residential structure fire. Crews said the fire is now under control and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy