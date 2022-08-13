Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Related
wpde.com
Beagles, hounds from Horry County animal neglect investigation available for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation are available for adoption starting this week. Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC) said there are approximately 40 available at the animal care center and the Tamroc Kennels. In the days since and...
WCNC
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels North Carolina woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
abccolumbia.com
Husband of SC woman impaled by Beach Umbrella speaks out
ABC NEWS-A Myrtle Beach woman was fatally struck last week when wind sent an umbrella flying on the beach in Garden City. Now her husband is speaking out. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has more.
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived
All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
wpde.com
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff jump into action to save choking elderly customer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth Calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple was enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to enter into a new mutual aid agreement with the Horry Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association. “Our association went through our current agreement that we had and modernized it,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief...
wpde.com
Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
wpde.com
Minor injuries reported following house fire in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:19 a.m. to Grousewood Drive in Socastee for a reported residential structure fire. Crews said the fire is now under control and...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
WMBF
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
wpde.com
Horry County mom expresses concerns over near 2-hour delay for after school bus drop off
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents in Horry County took to Facebook this week to express concerns about school buses bringing their kids home late. Allison Fox, a mother, said her son was two hours late coming home on the first day of school. She said her son started...
WMBF
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
Comments / 0