Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Horry County mom expresses concerns over near 2-hour delay for after school bus drop off
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents in Horry County took to Facebook this week to express concerns about school buses bringing their kids home late. Allison Fox, a mother, said her son was two hours late coming home on the first day of school. She said her son started...
wpde.com
2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County shooting, sheriff's office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two teenagers and a juvenile were taken into custody Tuesday after surrendering to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month, the sheriff's office said in a release. Jacoby McGirt, 19, Corey McNeil, 19, both of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Deputy saves a man from overdose; found unconscious, purple
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being called a hero after saving the life of a man found unconscious from an overdose on Friday. Deputy Triston McGee responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Sellers Road in Whiteville where he discovered...
WECT
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
One charged in Rockingham shooting
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man in reference to a shooting last Thursday evening. Allyn Andre Rawles, 30 is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
Up and Coming Weekly
Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
cbs17
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Horry County police prepare to 'safely dispose' explosive materials near Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, according to a tweet from police. Community members near Highway 90 at the time may hear a loud noise. They said that if you do hear the noise...
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
Rockingham man shoots victim; prohibits them from leaving, calling for help
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with shooting an individual in the leg and then prohibiting the victim to leave the residence or call 911. Rashad Andrews Guallet, 40, is charged with with one felony count each of assault with a deadly...
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
wpde.com
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
cbs17
Deputies: Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning. Deputies say they found more than four...
wpde.com
Marlboro County community cleans up damage following storm
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The McColl community of Marlboro County spent much of Tuesday cleaning up damage from Monday's storm. Heavy rains and high winds knocked down trees, overturned sheds, caused power outages and some flooding. A tree went through Lorene Caulder's home on Horseshoe Circle in McColl.
cbs17
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
wpde.com
Investigation underway after body found in Timmonsville area, official says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found on Timmons Road Tuesday night, according to a release from Major Michael M. Nunn. NEW: 2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County...
Stretch of I-95 in Cumberland County sees ‘at least one vehicle accident’ daily
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is at least one vehicle accident on the stretch of I-95 between North Carolina Highway 82 and Bud Hawkins Road daily.
wpde.com
Beagles, hounds from Horry County animal neglect investigation available for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation are available for adoption starting this week. Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC) said there are approximately 40 available at the animal care center and the Tamroc Kennels. In the days since and...
Comments / 0