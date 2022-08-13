Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
UH student charged after starting fire at University Lofts
HOUSTON - A University of Houston student has been charged with arson after he intentionally started a fire at University Lofts. UH Police Department says the fire was "quickly extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system." The student, later identified as Kevin Ekofo, accused of trying to set a...
fox26houston.com
Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
fox26houston.com
Father of victim shot, killed in Bowlero parking lot speaks out, suspect still on the loose
HOUSTON - The father of a young man shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley is speaking out for the first time. 24-year-old son Gregory Shead Junior was shot and killed in a bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning, turning what should've been a night of fun into tragedy.
fox26houston.com
Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
fox26houston.com
5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
fox26houston.com
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
fox26houston.com
Tow truck driver honored for pulling Harris Co. Pct. 8 deputy from burning vehicle
Tow truck driver recognized for pulling Pct. 8 deputy from burning car. Richard Borgstrom was recognized by Precinct 8 Constable Phil Sandlin, Executive Director Roberto Trevino of the Harris County Toll Road Authority, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for pulling Precinct 8 Deputy Kiana LeMelle for her burning patrol car after a crash.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston shooting: Police say murder suspect 'considered armed and dangerous'
HOUSTON - A suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man in Houston is "considered armed and dangerous", according to police. Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder. Police say Woodard, who is not in custody, is known to have ties to Texas and Louisiana. The shooting...
fox26houston.com
Search for 5-year-old's killer continues with Houston-area billboards
HOUSTON - Federal investigators are still trying to determine who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson. The little girl was sitting in her mother's car when she was killed in a drive-by shooting last month in north Houston. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of...
fox26houston.com
Major accident shuts down portion of Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas - At least one person is dead following a reported head-on collision in Sugar Land on Tuesday evening. The Sugar Land Police Department said the crash occurred on the overpass of Highway 6 that travels over U.S. 90 Alternate. Officials said two vehicles were involved in the...
fox26houston.com
Firefighters battling apartment fire in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon. It's at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston. HFD are performing an offensive attack. No injuries have been reported at this time. The public is asked to...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area leaders criticize Gov. Abbott for not calling special session to address safety after Uvalde
HOUSTON - As more kids head back to school this month, school safety remains a top-of-mind concern. Local elected officials now calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his inaction after the Uvalde massacre. Houston-area top leaders held a news conference Monday asking why Governor Greg Abbott has still not...
fox26houston.com
Numerous residents displaced after apartment fire in southwest Houston, 8 units destroyed
HOUSTON - The Red Cross is helping several residents following a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday afternoon. The fire sparked up at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston. Officials said a total of eight apartments were destroyed in the...
fox26houston.com
Accused teen rapist charged 1 year after attack due to forensic lab backlog
HOUSTON - On August 1, 2021, Houston police say a 14-year-old girl was sitting outside her apartment on the 9600 block of Homestead Rd in North Houston. Around 10 p.m. that night, investigators say 39-year-old Terrance Terrell Richard drove up to the girl, forced her into his car, then drove around to the back parking lot of the complex, and proceeded to rape her.
fox26houston.com
18-year-old accused of ditching ankle monitor, taking part in murder of man is now a wanted fugitive
HOUSTON - "It's very painful. He was one of a kind," said Eboni Harris. Harris is talking about her oldest out of seven children, 22-year-old Zytarian Franklin, an aspiring rap artist. "It's like my worst nightmare," Harris said. "Some days I don't eat, I don't sleep. Just knowing he's not...
fox26houston.com
Houston METRO receiving more than $21 million for new electric buses
HOUSTON - Houston METRO is receiving more than $21 million to help cover the cost of new electric buses. City leaders and officials formally announced the grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The funds will aid METRO in its transition from diesel buses to electric ones. It'll also help metro's...
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
fox26houston.com
Houston police search for man accused of fleeing crash that left girl, 7, dead
HOUSTON - A man has been charged in connection to a Houston crash that left a 7-year-old girl dead in December of last year, police say. Pedro Vargas Garcia, 28, is charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a child. Police say Vargas Garcia is not in custody.
fox26houston.com
Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for 2016 deadly ambush of teenage boy
HOUSTON - The final MS-13 gang member who was charged in the deadly ambush of a 16-year-old boy has been convicted and sentenced. Daniel Arturo Orellana has pleaded guilty to murder and is sentenced to 20 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday. MS-13 gang member...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
