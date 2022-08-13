ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

UH student charged after starting fire at University Lofts

HOUSTON - A University of Houston student has been charged with arson after he intentionally started a fire at University Lofts. UH Police Department says the fire was "quickly extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system." The student, later identified as Kevin Ekofo, accused of trying to set a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search for 5-year-old's killer continues with Houston-area billboards

HOUSTON - Federal investigators are still trying to determine who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson. The little girl was sitting in her mother's car when she was killed in a drive-by shooting last month in north Houston. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Major accident shuts down portion of Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas - At least one person is dead following a reported head-on collision in Sugar Land on Tuesday evening. The Sugar Land Police Department said the crash occurred on the overpass of Highway 6 that travels over U.S. 90 Alternate. Officials said two vehicles were involved in the...
SUGAR LAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Firefighters battling apartment fire in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon. It's at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston. HFD are performing an offensive attack. No injuries have been reported at this time. The public is asked to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Accused teen rapist charged 1 year after attack due to forensic lab backlog

HOUSTON - On August 1, 2021, Houston police say a 14-year-old girl was sitting outside her apartment on the 9600 block of Homestead Rd in North Houston. Around 10 p.m. that night, investigators say 39-year-old Terrance Terrell Richard drove up to the girl, forced her into his car, then drove around to the back parking lot of the complex, and proceeded to rape her.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston METRO receiving more than $21 million for new electric buses

HOUSTON - Houston METRO is receiving more than $21 million to help cover the cost of new electric buses. City leaders and officials formally announced the grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The funds will aid METRO in its transition from diesel buses to electric ones. It'll also help metro's...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for 2016 deadly ambush of teenage boy

HOUSTON - The final MS-13 gang member who was charged in the deadly ambush of a 16-year-old boy has been convicted and sentenced. Daniel Arturo Orellana has pleaded guilty to murder and is sentenced to 20 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday. MS-13 gang member...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX

