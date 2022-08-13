Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!

Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
SFGate
Nexstar to Acquire 75% Stake in the CW Network From Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery
Nexstar Media Group revealed Monday it is set acquire a 75% majority stake in the CW Network from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, more than six months after first beginning negotiations for the deal. Warner Bros. Discovery (formed through the recent merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery) and Paramount (rebranded...
SFGate
‘Batgirl’ Composer Wrote 90 Minutes of Music Before Warner Bros. Axed the Film: ‘Worked on It for a Year’
It’s been two weeks since Warner Bros. announced it would not be releasing “Batgirl” in theaters or on HBO Max, instead opting to take a tax write-off on the $90 million comic book tentpole. In a new interview with Discussing Film, composer Natalie Holt called the studio’s decision to ax the film “a massive shame.” Holt, an Emmy nominee for her work on Marvel’s “Loki,” worked for a year on the “Batgirl” score and had 90 minutes of original music written when the news hit that the film was being shelved.
Comments / 0