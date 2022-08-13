ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Lifestyle
Horry County, SC
Pets & Animals
wpde.com

Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Wyatt
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Woman accused in death of 'Baby Boy Horry' set to go to trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The woman accused of killing "Baby Boy Horry" is set to go to trial after bonding out of jail in 2020. Jennifer Sahr allegedly abandoned the baby in a box in the woods off of Highway 544 in Dec. 2008. Her trial date is set for Oct. 10, according to the Horry County Clerk of Court.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Pig#Horry County Police
wpde.com

Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
wpde.com

Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach man sentenced 16 years for multiple drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Jamal Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews work to clean up 1,000-gallon fuel spill in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill Tuesday morning in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 1,000-gallon spill in the area of Park Street Extention. Officials added there are no injuries and no threats to the public...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy