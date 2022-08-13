Read full article on original website
Horry Co. shelter back under one roof after taking in 130+ animals, still seeking adopters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center has consolidated back into their Conway shelter after an intake of more than 130 animals caused them to spread out over two locations. While this is good news for the animals and staff, they are still over capacity...
Beagles, hounds from Horry County animal neglect investigation available for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation are available for adoption starting this week. Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC) said there are approximately 40 available at the animal care center and the Tamroc Kennels. In the days since and...
Horry County police prepare to 'safely dispose' explosive materials near Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, according to a tweet from police. Community members near Highway 90 at the time may hear a loud noise. They said that if you do hear the noise...
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
Horry County mom expresses concerns over near 2-hour delay for after school bus drop off
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents in Horry County took to Facebook this week to express concerns about school buses bringing their kids home late. Allison Fox, a mother, said her son was two hours late coming home on the first day of school. She said her son started...
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
Woman accused in death of 'Baby Boy Horry' set to go to trial
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The woman accused of killing "Baby Boy Horry" is set to go to trial after bonding out of jail in 2020. Jennifer Sahr allegedly abandoned the baby in a box in the woods off of Highway 544 in Dec. 2008. Her trial date is set for Oct. 10, according to the Horry County Clerk of Court.
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels North Carolina woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
Investigation underway after body found in Timmonsville area, official says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found on Timmons Road Tuesday night, according to a release from Major Michael M. Nunn. NEW: 2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County...
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence hotel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman, Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter, has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at 1834 West Lucas Street, which is the address of the Knight Inn hotel. The victim...
Overfilled storage tank led to 1,000-gallon diesel spill in Little River: Official
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — A diesel fuel spill Tuesday morning in the Little River area was the result of a storage tank being overfilled at a business in the area, according to Derrek Asberry with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. About 1,000 gallons spilled...
Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
Myrtle Beach man sentenced 16 years for multiple drug charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Jamal Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Crews work to clean up 1,000-gallon fuel spill in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill Tuesday morning in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 1,000-gallon spill in the area of Park Street Extention. Officials added there are no injuries and no threats to the public...
