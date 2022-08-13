Read full article on original website
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
Ramapo officials: Poor service leads town to cut ties with emergency service
The town of Ramapo announced Tuesday it's no longer sending 911 calls to the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps.
Prisoners In New York State Can No Longer Receive Packages From Their Families
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has banned all incarcerated individuals in state facilities from receiving packages from their families. What initially started out as a 'pilot program' has turned into a widespread policy. New York State has taken away prisoners' ability to receive packages sent...
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
Teen accused of stealing cars twice in 1 week
A 17-year-old boy is accused of stealing cars two times in one week in Rockland.
Man Sentenced For Execution-Style Murder Of 21-Year-Old In Mount Vernon
A 39-year-old man was sentenced for the execution-style murder in Westchester. Negus Kirton was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 12 to 25 years to life in state prison following his July conviction for the 2020 murder of Michael Toro, age 21, in Mount Vernon. Kirton, of Mount Vernon, had been found...
NY Judge: Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to surrender book profits, for now
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on August 7, 2021, days before he resigned amid multiple scandals A judge ruled the state's ethics board did not follow proper procedure in revoking a waiver for the former governor to write and profit from his book. [ more › ]
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat
Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
newyorkupstate.com
NY’s medical marijuana patients frustrated as home-grow rules remain elusive
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. As the gears of the state’s rule-making process grind slowly forward, frustration and impatience best describe the feelings of New Yorkers who rely on cannabis as medicine.
News 12
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Applications for NY cannabis dispensaries start Aug. 25
The Office of Cannabis Management announcing they will be accepting applications for conditional adult-use retail dispensaries starting August 25th.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
