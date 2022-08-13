Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
kymkemp.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 21,609 Acres Burned and Growing Containment, But Weather Promises Some Tough Days Ahead
From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 21,609 acres with 19% containment. 2,040 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
kymkemp.com
Good News! Evacuation Order for E056-B Downgraded to a Warning
Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E056-B has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲-𝗕 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡...
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for Sunday
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire(s) continue to have more active fire behavior combined with smoke from firing operations that may produce heavier smoke for longer duration. The heaviest smoke from the fires will continue to impact nearby communities, with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality this afternoon and evening in Willow Creek, and Hazardous much of the day in Hwy 299 corridor (from Burnt Ranch to Junction City). Hoopa, Weitchpec, and Orleans should expect periods of Unhealthy air quality around noon, followed by clearing. Smoke may also linger longer in drainages over the weekend as inversion layers become stronger.
North Coast Journal
New Cohort of Condors Set to Arrive in Humboldt
Another cohort of four California condors is scheduled to arrive Aug. 16 in a Yurok Tribe-led effort to bring back the endangered bird they know as prey-go-neesh to reestablish a population on the North Coast. This new group of the largest birds in North America, which boast a nearly 10-foot...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
kymkemp.com
Disabled Veteran Laments Experiences in Humboldt County
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
‘Researchers Hope Fiber Optic Cable Will Inform Earthquake Science, Detection’
This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt News & Information:. Underground fiber optic cables are being installed across Humboldt county and a community of federal and state scientists, including Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, think they may be able to use this technology for valuable feedback about earthquakes, and perhaps enhance the early warning system and a means to detect faults that may produce future earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
‘Secure and Hold,’ Firefighters Strengthen Their Grasp on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 16,924 acres (a growth of about 1700 acres) and firefighters have eked out another 3% containment so that the incident is now 15% contained. The Ammon Fire’s southeastern edge pushed over lines where firefighters had hoped to stop it, but, according to this...
krcrtv.com
Another evacuation order downgraded near the Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex grew more than 4,000 acres since Friday, but fire officials have announced more containment on the fires. An evacuation order for zone HUM-E065-B was downgraded to an evacuation warning Monday night. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said that residents in that area can return home with caution.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) DOLOS MOVED: Captain Leroy Zerlang on the Importance of Preserving Eureka’s Maritime History
Eureka’s dolos has been re-homed. After community members rallied last month to save the hulking maritime artifact from potential annihilation, Monday morning the dolos in question made its scheduled move from Broadway on down to Madaket Plaza where it will now enjoy serene views of Humboldt Bay for the foreseeable future. A concrete chunk of Eureka’s history has been preserved. Let us bask in the win together.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 15
A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino and a 3.6-magnitude quake occurred on land, southeast of Bayside CA.
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt County Superior Courthouse Needs to Get It Together, Says Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
kymkemp.com
Bluebell is a ‘Very Sweet Well Mannered Dog’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Bluebell. I am a female, tricolor German Shepherd Dog...
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I hope he’s OK and found soon. I pray that Dillon will be found soon and safe. Please keep an eye out for that young man. If you see him call 911 and report where he is or call Keiley at 707-267-1347. Hard to miss his red hair and smile. Dillon if you read this, please call home so they know you are ok.
