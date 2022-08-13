Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019.
On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Matthew Clark was found dead by the roadway on Glendale Drive. His death was ruled a homicide at the time.
This month, detectives presented their case to a grand jury, which led to two indictments being returned for people who are in custody.
Decovan Boyd and Monica Amrhein, both of Clarksville, are facing charges for first-degree murder. Boyd is facing an additional charge for robbery.
Police say the prosecution is still pending.
