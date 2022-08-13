ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrepM_0hFTwvtb00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019.

On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Matthew Clark was found dead by the roadway on Glendale Drive. His death was ruled a homicide at the time.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

This month, detectives presented their case to a grand jury, which led to two indictments being returned for people who are in custody.

Decovan Boyd and Monica Amrhein, both of Clarksville, are facing charges for first-degree murder. Boyd is facing an additional charge for robbery.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Police say the prosecution is still pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 1 carjacking, attempted murder suspect at large, another in custody

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local authorities are still searching for two suspects involved in a violent crime that occurred early Monday morning. According to a press release from the Clarksville Police Department, on August 14, at 4:06 am, Clarksville Police Department responded to a carjacking at the Waffle House located on 734 N. Riverside Drive. Six individuals took the victim’s vehicle by force.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Sports
wkdzradio.com

Kachelle Isbell Sentenced To Five Years For Reckless Homicide

The Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday morning in Christian County Circuit Court. Kachelle Isbell plead guilty to reckless homicide in the April 3, 2021 shooting of 33-year-old Anthony Johnson Monday....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Lyon County On Multiple Charges

A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Lyon County Thursday on charges of possessing drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a possible EPO/DVO violation at a residence on KY 295 North around 8:45 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says he arrived on the scene and discovered 59-year old Charles E. Ficker, Jr. attempting to leave in a vehicle, but when he saw the sheriff Ficker exited the vehicle and attempted to go inside the residence.
LYON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Glendale Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
k105.com

KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.

Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
whopam.com

Two indicted, arrested for 2019 Clarksville murder

Two people have been indicted and arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in Clarksville. Clarksville police responded to Glendale Drive on May 5, 2019 and found 57-year old Matthew Clark deceased on the roadway. The death was ruled a homicide and investigation recently led to grand jury indictments for murder against Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Amrhein of Clarksville, with Boyd also charged with robbery.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy