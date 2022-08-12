ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Man dies in smoky fire at Del Mar home

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhfCr_0hFTw6P900

A man died in a smoky Del Mar house fire on Friday, sheriff's officials said.

A passerby reported the fire about 1:55 p.m. after hearing a smoke alarm and seeing clouds of smoke coming from a home on Luneta Drive near 15th Street, sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Portillo said.

A deputy who responded tried to get into the home through the back door to search for victims but was pushed back by heavy smoke, according to Portillo. Firefighters searched the home and found the victim in a bedroom.

The man was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive his burn injuries, the sheriff's sergeant said.

Footage from OnScene TV showed Del Mar Fire Department firefighters and paramedics attempting to revive the man in the front yard of the home, with those efforts continuing as they rolled him on a gurney into an ambulance.

The fire was contained to the bedroom of the home, officials said, and Red Cross was called to assist a relative who was visiting from out of town. A family dog was not hurt.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Department's bomb/arson unit were probing the incident, Portillo said. Information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5sandiego.com

Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said. SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. at 415 West 11th Avenue, where black smoke could be seen...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Del Mar, CA
Crime & Safety
Del Mar, CA
Accidents
City
Del Mar, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#House Fire#Accident#Luneta Drive#Del Mar Fire Department
L.A. Weekly

Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]

Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
CARLSBAD, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Adopt a cat or dog for free in Bonita or Carlsbad shelters in August

SAN DIEGO — Prospective pet parents can adopt an animal for free from San Diego County animal shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad this month. The county is waiving all adoption fees in August as part of “Clear the Shelters,” a monthlong national program to find homes for animals in shelters. The fee holiday applies to all pets, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and guinea pigs. Fees are typically $100 for puppies and $75 for adult dogs, $75 for kittens and $60 for full-grown cats, said Kelly Campbell, director for San Diego County Animal Services.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy