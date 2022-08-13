ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How to watch the Chargers v Rams preseason game

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vhXm_0hFTvhkS00

Watch the Chargers take on the Rams, Saturday at 6:30pm on CBS2 and CBSLA.com 00:15

CBS2 Is the home of the Los Angeles Chargers. Watch all three preseason games on CBS2 In Los Angeles and on CBSLA.com.

The first game of the Chargers preseason is Saturday, August 13th against the LA Rams. Watch the action on KCBS beginning at 7pm.

Jim Hill will be hosting the Chargers pregame show beginning at 6:30pm.

If you are within Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, you can also watch the game on CBSLA.com. The game will be visible on our home page.

For the latest Chargers news and video, visit the #BoltsOn2 page .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Orange, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent

It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form. The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#Kcbs#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy