Congress & Courts

WATCH: Democrat fires back at Lauren Boebert over 'armed' IRS army following House floor rant

By Misty Severi, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Comments / 98

Lee Knuckey
4d ago

laurenn bobert...lol...what a joke of a representative for the people...really colorado...is this who you want representing you...pro 2nd amendment...then complains about quote..." armed irs agents..."

Reply(8)
59
Hailey/14
3d ago

Why is that so many photos of her and Margerie Always have their mouths hanging open.

Reply(3)
19
SMARTALECK
4d ago

Isn't it the time of night where she flutters out of her cave in search of dinner.🥴🍸

Reply(1)
41
Colorado State
Joe Biden
Person
John Yarmuth
