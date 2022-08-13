ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

CHECK IT OUT: Deion Sanders Hilariously Gifted Fake Toes for His 55th Birthday Following Amputation

NFL legend and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is a new man after celebrating his 55th birthday last Tuesday. Sanders, who had two of his toes amputated earlier this year, received a new set on his big day – albeit fake ones. “Coach Prime” was at the Jackson State facility when he was gifted massive rubber feet from a friend. Sanders was hardly offended by the gag gift, laughing it off and admitting he liked the look.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Outsider.com

Former Crimson Tide Star Najee Harris Reveals He Left Alabama Following Spat with Nick Saban

It’s not always sunshine and rainbows for football players at Alabama. Sure, we see plenty of smiles when the Crimson Tide raise the national championship trophy at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tense moments in the locker room. Former running back Najee Harris shared some insight into some of his encounters with Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

543K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy