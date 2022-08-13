Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Sets Deadline for Contract Negotiations
The contract drama between the Baltimore Ravens and MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson continues. But we may not hear about it for too much longer, at least according to the former Heisman Trophy winner. Jackson apparently doesn’t want to have to deal with any distractions during the 2022 regular season. So,...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Hold Back, Rips Green Bay’s Young Receivers for Inconsistent Play
Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy. With the 2022 NFL season approaching, the four-time league MVP voiced some serious concerns about the newest group of wide receivers with the Green Bay Packers. He didn’t hold back, either. Rodgers ripped Green Bay’s young receiver corps this week following a practice against...
WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reveals Rebels Found New Punter at a ‘Keg Party’
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was halfway through fall camp with only one punter… The post WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reveals Rebels Found New Punter at a ‘Keg Party’ appeared first on Outsider.
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson Delivers Praise to Former Georgia Standout George Pickens
The George Pickens bandwagon is still accepting riders, although it’s getting a bit crowded. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver is dripping with hype, with teammate and fellow receiver Diontae Johnson only adding to it. Pickens made his debut in Pittsburgh’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday...
CHECK IT OUT: Deion Sanders Hilariously Gifted Fake Toes for His 55th Birthday Following Amputation
NFL legend and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is a new man after celebrating his 55th birthday last Tuesday. Sanders, who had two of his toes amputated earlier this year, received a new set on his big day – albeit fake ones. “Coach Prime” was at the Jackson State facility when he was gifted massive rubber feet from a friend. Sanders was hardly offended by the gag gift, laughing it off and admitting he liked the look.
Former Crimson Tide Star Najee Harris Reveals He Left Alabama Following Spat with Nick Saban
It’s not always sunshine and rainbows for football players at Alabama. Sure, we see plenty of smiles when the Crimson Tide raise the national championship trophy at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tense moments in the locker room. Former running back Najee Harris shared some insight into some of his encounters with Nick Saban.
