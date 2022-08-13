ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

Delays expected on SR 291/Francis Avenue for paving project

SPOKANE, Wash. – Drivers who use SR 291 in north Spokane should expect minor delays on Aug. 17-18, as crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation repave a half-mile stretch of road between Alberta Street and Indian Trail Road. On Aug. 17, the eastbound right lane will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews extinguish bedroom fire in East Central duplex

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bedroom fire in an East Central duplex sparked a quick response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) crews just after midnight on Sunday. SFD companies were dispatched to a multifamily home on the 400 block of south Pittsburgh following reports of the fire came in. Units arrived to the scene within six minutes of the alarm.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City cooling shelters reactivating ahead of predicted hot weather

Spokane Public Library branches will extend operating hours beginning today, Tuesday, Aug. 16, to provide indoor cooling areas for people seeking relief from extreme temperatures being forecast through Sunday, Aug. 21. Central (906 W. Main St.), Shadle (2111 W. Wellesley Ave.), Liberty Park (402 S. Pittsburg St.), and Hillyard (4110...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call

SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights...
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto

SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway and missing boys

HAYDEN, Idaho. – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say Micah Matlock and Ryder Matlock left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven’t been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA

